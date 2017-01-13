This Weeks News – January 4th: Caney Church met Wednesday evening. Service began with singing. Bro. Jim Lafferty took prayer requests and praise reports. Some of our concerns are our nation, military, sick, bereaved, lost and unconcerned. God is good to hear. Sis. Doris Lambeth led in prayer. Bro. Jim read Lam. 5:1-22. Because of disobedience we will suffer persecution. If we would turn back to God He will bless us. Everyone read scriptures and had good thoughts.

Sis. Melba Austin taught our youth. Our youth recited Romans 10:9, a wonderful promise. We pray that others would come and be with us. We learn so much on Wednesday evening services.

Sunday school began with singing. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed every one. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. Bro. Jim Lafferty led in prayer. Jack read I Chronicles 6:23-34 for our devotion. God makes and keeps His promises.

We sang Happy Birthday to Stephen Stafford. God bless him.

Praise and Worship began with testimonies from Jim Lafferty, Roger Harmon and Jeff Shipley. Service continued with congregational singing. Special music by Micah Blacketer, Melissa Harmon and Melba Austin. Pastor Bill Austin brought the morning message from Ecc. 4:7-8. Earthly riches is all vanity. Spiritual riches are a good reward. We have to labour along the way for our riches. Sometimes we have to have help or give help. Be a blessing to others, work until Jesus comes.

Sunday evening services began with singing. Pastor Bill took the prayer requests and prayer reports. Bro. Hi Lambeth led in prayer. Bro. Jack Essary brought the evning message. He used I Peter 2:20-25. All of us have faults that we need to work on. We also have things we do well. Let’s not brag, but give God the glory. If we allow God to work in us we can do great things for Him. Look in these verses and see what Christ did for all. What are you doing for Him? Our goal for the year should be to be a better person to grow in Jesus. We had good messages today.

We pray our year at Caney will be the best we’ve ever had.

Last Weeks News – December 21 – Due to illness and bad weather we didn’t make the last two services.

Caney met singing praises to the Lord. Bro. Hi Lambeth took prayer requests and praise reports. Sis. Janice Lafferty led in prayer. Bro. Hi read James 5:1-20. He talked about how man gathers riches for this world and are never satisfied. He talked about being patient waiting for the Lord to come then he talked about how the Lord can and does heal, how we should witness to others about Christ. We had good discussion and wonderful scripture read. Sis. Melba Austin taught our youth a good lesson. Because our church is so small and because several would not be here Christmas Day, we cancelled services until next Wednesday.

December 28 – The last church service of 2016 was held at Caney Church. We met singing praises to the Lord. Sis. Janice Lafferty was our leader. Prayer requests and praise reports were given. We have a lot of concerns for a little church. Many in our area are lost and unconcerned, many that our sick and grieving. We remember our military and nation too. Bro. Jim Lafferty led in prayer. Sis. Janice read II Timothy 3. The end is in sight, but the world is blind and cannot see. It was a good discussion and we had good thoughts with great scripture read. Melba taught the youth.

January 1 – On this first day of the new year, Caney met together praising the Lord. Bro. Jack Essary welcomed everyone. Prayer requests and praise reports were taken. Bro. Hi Lmabeth led in prayer. Bro. Jack read Psalms 146 for our devotion. Trust only in the Lord and nothing or nobody else. After a very good Sunday school lesson Happy Birthday was sung to Melba Austin. God bless her. Happy Anniversary was sung to Jack and Peggy Essary. God bless them all with many more.

Praise and Worship began with testimonies from Mike Blacketer, Jim Lafferty and Jeff Shipley. Service continued with congregational singing. We had special music by Amy, Abbey and Micah Blackerter, LeAnn Kinyon and Melissa Harmon. Pastor Bill Austin brought the morning message, He spoke of all the “important famous” people that have died. How the world praised them and said they would be in heaven no matter how they lived. There is good people who are never mentioned who dies. Christ died for all, but the world is blind and don’t know them. We had communion to begin our new year. Help us pray for all our concerns. We ended service singing and with prayer. What a good way to start the new year.

Sunday evening service began with singing. Bro. Jim Lafferty welcomed everyone. Bro. Jack Essary led in prayer. Bro. Bill Austin spoke this evening from I Corinthians 15:19-26, Eccl. 9:5-7 and Romans 5:1-5. With Christ we have hope in passing from death to life. We are so thankful for the hope in Christ and the peace He gives us. Our hope for Caney Church is that it will be full again, full of people, spirit, love that others will say look how the Lord is blessing that little church.

