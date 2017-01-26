Calendar of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Fifth Sunday Meeting Services at True Hope General Baptist Church in Theodosia, Sat., Jan. 28th: 10:30 – Charlie Hannaford, speaker; noon – lunch; 1:00 p.m. – music and singing; 2:00 p.m. – Roy Simmons, speaker. Bring your songs and and music and enjoy a day of worship and fellowship. Everyone welcome.

Eastern Gate Church will be having a singing Friday, January 27th at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome.

Bro. Donnie Linton and his and daughters will be preaching and singing at Murray Church Sunday and Sunday night.

Brother Michael Dixon will be preaching this Sunday at Mt. Tabor Church.