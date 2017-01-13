Calendar of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

Friday Night Singing at Breedon Church beginning at 7 p.m. 17-1t

Bion Irwin will be preaching at Murray Church Sunday morning and Sunday night. 17-1t

The Douglas County Support the Handicapped Board will meet at DoCo Sheltered Workshop every third Tuesday (monthly) at 5 p.m. Everyone welcome. 17-1t

The Douglas County Historical Society will hold its January meeting on the 16th at 6:30 p.m. at the museum. Everyone welcome.

17-1t

