Calendar of Events

This column is provided to our readers free of charge to announce upcoming events that are free to the public. Publication of the same announcement will be limited to two insertions.

* * *

The Douglas and Ozark Counties Retired School Personnel will meet for lunch at Autumn’s Café in Ava, Jan. 10, 11:30 a.m. This will be an informal planning meeting for the programs of 2017. All retired school personnel are welcome.

16-1t

* * *

Brother Kenneth Lupton will be our guest speaker the next four Sundays at Mt. Tabor Church. You are invited. 16-1t

* * *

* * *

* * *

* * *