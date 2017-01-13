Breedon News

Lee Hampton opened the service with prayer and song.

Opening Sunday school Joe Lafferty read the 53rd Psalm. Our lesson was in Judges, chapters 10-12. We are still studying lots of history about rulers, and the people in that day.

Darrell Hampton took up the morning offering. Sue Thomas asked the blessing on the offering. The congregation sang a few songs. The Thomas family sang a few special songs. Joe Lafferty’s sermon was the 14th chapter of St. John and said a blessing on the reading of God’s word. We sang the invitational song. We were dismissed by Ronnie Thomas.

We had no Sunday night service.

God bless.

Don’t forget Friday night singing at 7 p.m. We really enjoy the singing we have.