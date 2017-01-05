Breedon Church News

Opening Sunday school, Joe Lafferty read the 20th chapter of Psalms.

Opening prayer was by Wilma Hampton. Lee Hampton said the offering prayer. Darryl Hampton took it up. The congregation sang a few songs. We still have some that are still sick with colds. Sue’s granddaughter, Jacelyn sang. She used a speaker and a microphone so we could hear her better. It was real good.

At the 11:30 hour, Joe Lafferty read the 2nd chapter of Colossians, for the morning message.

We always have a sweet spirit in our services. The sang the invitational song. We were dismissed by Sis. Evelyn Harper.

No night service.

God bless.