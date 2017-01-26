Black Oak Church

“And He came to Nazareth, where he had been brought up; and, as his custom was, he went into the synagogue on the Sabbath Day,” Luke 4:16.

Where would Jesus find you on Sunday?

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday school after we sang. He read Psalm 8 for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

We sang Happy Birthday to Pastor David Dodson and Colt Little.

Please pray for Danny Bushong, Betty Satterfield, Shirley Riley, Lois Graham, Dara Strong, Jayme Potter, Mike Parker, Veda Bushong, Wanda Goss and family, Dana Brazeal, Pete and Helen Workman, Kathy Turley family, Mike Jones, Leon Potter, John and Zamber Little and family, people traveling, all sick, unsaved, unspoken, military, country and President, law enforcement, judges and lawyers, teachers and students, bereaved, and each other.

Zoe, Annabelle, Preston, Hunter, Kalee, Tripp, Braden and Liviya all did the penny march for Camp Piland. They did a great job as usual.

Quin Breeding took up the tithes and offerings.

We had special singing from Braden Lansdown, Annabelle Johnson, Tiffanee Satterfield, Wanda Goss and Norma Corpeling. We appreciate them all.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from James 4:13-17. For what is your life? These are very good verses and a great message.

We enjoyed a bountiful dinner after worship for the January birthdays. Our next dinner will be February 26.

The Fifth Sunday Gathering will be at True Hope in Theodosia Saturday, January 28 at 10:30. Charlie Hannaford will preach, lunch at noon, singing at one and Brother Roy Simmons will preach at 2.

We have Bible study on Wednesday evenings at six. Please come if you are not going anywhere else.

Sunday evening was singing night. We had great specials, testimonies, and altar service. We are believing in miracles from God. He performs them every day.

God bless you all this week.