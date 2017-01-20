Black Oak Church

“But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labor is not in vain in the Lord,” I Corinthians 15:57-58.

Brother Roy opened Sunday school after we sang. He read Psalm 66:1-5 for the devotion then dimissed us to class.

Please help us pray for Mike Jones, Betty Satterfield, Kathy, Wanda Goss and family, Turley family, Ken Bushong, Regina Evans, Dana McDonald, Richard and Molly, Shirley Riley, all sick, unspoken, unsaved, bereaved, military, law enforcement, judges and lawyers, country and leaders, teachers and each other.

Wanda Goss sang a special for us. We had good testimonies from all ages. It is such a blessing to hear praises to God.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings.

Preston, Hunter, Marissa and Kalee did the penny march for Camp Piland. They always do an awesome job.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Psalm 67. Praise the Lord and He will bless us.

Please join us for Bible study on Wednesday evenings at six.

Sunday evening began with singing. Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from I Corinthians 15:51-58. Keep the faith, God will not fail you. He has work for us to do for Him.

We will have our January birthday dinner on the 22nd after morning worship. The church will furnish the fried chicken and ask that you bring a side dish or dessert to share. January birthdays are Pastor David, Colt, and Marissa.

May God bless you all this week.