Black Oak Church

“Pray without ceasing,” I Thessolonians 5:17.

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday school after we sang. He read I Chronicles 16:23-34 for the devotion then dismissed us to class.

Please pray for Betty Satterfield, Jennifer Strong, Pete and Helen Workman, Mike Jones, Heather Breeding, Veda Bushong, Turley family, Dana and family, John and family, Wanda Goss and family, all sick, bereaved, unspoken, unsaved, military, country and leaders, law enforcement, lawyers and judges and each other.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings.

Tripp, Kalee, Annabelle and Braden all did the penny march for Camp Piland. They did a fantastic job.

We had special singing from Braden, Annabelle and Tiffanee.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Psalm 1:1-2 and James 1:1-8.

Sunday evening began with singing. Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Daniel 9:11-15. The children of Israel turned away from God and fell back into their old ways. They had stopped praying. People today openly sin before God and everyone. There seems to be no shame. Please pray for each other. Only God can fix it. We had good testimonies.

We will have a birthday dinner January 22, 2017 after morning worship. The church will furnish fried chicken. Everyone else bring a side or dessert. January birthdays are Pastor David and Colt Little.

Joins us for Bible study Wednesday evenings at six.

May God bless you all this week.