Black Oak Church

“But grow in grace and in the knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” II Peter 3:18.

Brother Roy Frye opened Sunday school after we sang. He read Psalm 146 for devotion then dismissed us to class.

Please pray for all the sick, Mike Jones, Betty Satterfield, Wanda Goss and family, Pete and Helen Workman, Veda Bushong, Turley family, John and Zamber Little and family, Dana and Ralph Brazeal, burn victim, Shirley Riley, Heather Breeding, Julie Donley, Tea Nicol and new baby boy, all bereaved, unsaved, unspoken, military, law enforcement, judges and lawyers, country and leaders and each other.

Brother Bobby Turley took up the tithes and offerings.

Harper Adams, Hunter Adams, Annabelle Johnson and Zoe Shull did the penny march for Camp Piland. They do an awesome job.

We had specials by Wanda Goss, Norma Corpeling, Tiffanee Satterfield and Annabelle Johnson. We appreciate those who share with us. We had good testimonies also. God is so good.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from Luke 10:17-21. God gives us power.

Sunday evening began with singing. Sister Theta Nokes sang a special for us.

Pastor David sang then preached God’s message from II Peter 3:1-7. Peter is reminding us to beware of false teachers in the last days leading many astray. Stay in the word and know the truth.

Please join us at Black Oak if you want a church family to worship with.

May God bless you all this New Year.

Happy Birthday in January to Colt Little and Pastor David.