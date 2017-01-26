Black Jack Church

We enjoyed a pleasant, but cool and wet Sunday this January 22, 2017.

We joined together in prayer and praise before dismissing to Sunday School classes.

The adult class continued studying Acts 7 with Pastor Murdy beginning with Steven’s address to the council members. God is using Steven in the attempt to open their eyes/hearts to be who they were supposed as priests unto God and servants to their brethren. Much like a sermon wherein the preacher is stepping on your toes with the message, God is trying to get us to acknowledge our errors and change. He is saying stop, turn, repent and come back to Me. Those whose hearts desire to please God, accept the correction. But Steven’s words cut to their heart in verse 51 when he said ye “stiffnecked and uncircumcised in heart and ears, ye do always resist the Holy Ghost.” They came against Steven with anger and indignation. Steven, full of the Holy Ghost, bears the brunt of their rejection of God and is stoned to his death. The clothing of those who kill him were cared for by Saul who consented to it. Steven, whose eyes remained on God, was looking into heaven and seeing the Lord standing at the right hand of God as he passed from this life to the next prayed that God not lay this sin to the charge of those taking his life.

The youth shared their lesson on obeying the voice of God. From the shore, the Lord told those fishing to cast their nets to the other side. Tired and having had caught nothing, they considered that they had nothing to lose in trying. Their nets almost broke with the abundance.

Pastor Murdy continued his sermon series on “Satisfaction Guaranteed” from II Timothy 6. Paul had written to strive for righteousness and godliness, and thirdly, faith. Hebrews 11 identifies faith as “the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” Verse 6, “without faith it is impossible to please him.” Righteousness is right standing with God. Godliness is being and doing what pleases Him. We are called to “fight the good fight of faith” in II Timothy 6:12. It is a battle to keep our faith sometimes when we look on the circumstances of the moment. Hebrews 10:35 tells “Cast not away therefore your confidence which hath great recompence of reward.” We are warned in verse 39 that “the just shall live by faith; but if any man draw back, my soul shall have not pleasure in him.” So, what pleases God? Look at Proverbs 6:16-19 to those things which displease Him, “a proud look, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood, an heart that deviseth wicked imaginations, feet that be swift in running to mischief, a false witness that speaketh lies and he that soweth discord among brethren.” God has provided armour for us to put on daily in Ephesians 6; once we have, stand and let God be God.

Our dinner was really good. Please join us next Sunday at 10:00 a.m. for service with dinner following. Pastor Vic Murdy can be reached at 417-543-3659. God gave us life that we might live in Him on earth and then live eternity with Him in heaven if we have lived in obedience to His word. We are not perfect and fail; but we are not utterly cast down. God is so merciful and is quick to forgive us if we just turn to Him and repent. Please answer His call. God bless you all.