Black Jack Church

How blessed we were in this part of Missouri to miss the ice storms. We were able to join together this Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Blackjack Church in Drury for services and fellowship once again. Following our prayer requests, prayers and worship service, we dismissed to Sunday School classes.

The adult class began the study of Acts 7 wherein Steven brings forth his defense to the council. He begins by finding the commonality with them all; they are men, fathers and brothers. He does not offer titles or professional references. Then, by all appearances, it appears that Steven is just telling them about Old Testament scriptures which all Jewish males had to put to memory for their bar mitzvah at age 13. Rather, Steven was reminding them how God had called Father Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and brought into being the establishment of the 12 tribes of Israel. He spoke of times of captivity and deliverance using Joseph who then saved the Egyptians and the Jewish nation of 75 from the famine. Steven hopes that they would no longer be blind in their understanding that Jesus has now came to save us from all lack.

Steven then addresses the charge of blasphemy against Moses. After years of captivity, the 75 making the Jewish nation increased to over 600,000 able bodied men. The Egyptians fear being over run by them and begin killing their babies. God saved Moses from being killed and caused him to be raised by the Pharaoh’s daughter. He was educated by their scholars and then called by God to return to his brethren. Steven refers to Moses as “exceeding fair” and a man “mighty in words and in deeds” in verse 22. These are not the words that a blasphemer of Moses would offer.

Revelations 2:5 reads, “remember therefore from whence thou art fallen and repent and do thy first works; or else I will come unto thee quickly and will remove thy candlestick out of his place, except thou repent.” In his discourse, Steven is moved by God to reach out to the council members in reminding them of the roots of the church. They had become legalistic, teaching for commandment the traditions of men. They had forgotten that they were to lead the Jewish nation in worship of God. They were hearing scripture with a closed mind and heart. They were angry and worked up. God tells us to keep peace within ourselves; that way, the roar of anger will not block our ability to receive the Word.

The youth sang a song reminding all to keep our spiritual light shining. Their lesson also pointed out there are ways we are to talk and act that would show all that we are truly representatives of Jesus.

Pastor Vic Murdy was moved to speak to us about two types of sin; the sin of commission (what we do) and sin of omission (those things we know to do in obedience to God, but fail to do). Much evil is around us; what are we doing about that as Christians? Atrocities against human life are performed daily all over the world and are left unchecked. If we do not speak against a matter, then we are for it. Our voices have power found only in prayer. God alone is to fight our enemies. Are we praying for God to intervene, to shield the innocent?

In Ezekiel 22:30 God cries out for an intercessor: “And I sought for a man among them that should make up the hedge and stand in the gap before me for the land, that I should not destroy it; but I found none.” In 2 Chronicles 20, Judah was about to be overturned by an enemy. They sought God with fasting and prayer. God sent them to the battle field to watch His victory over their enemy. They went, arrayed with faith and songs of praise for the prophet had said in verse 15, “for the battle is not yours, but God’s.” The enemy fought with one another until all were dead. God promises to meet our every need and declares we “have not because we ask not” in James 1.

Issis has cruelly murdered innocent children as reported in Jewish news. In Mark 9 and Matthew 18:10, Jesus is clear that he that “offends the little ones that believe in Me” would find “it better to have a millstone around his neck and be cast into the sea” in verse 42. Think about the aborted babies. Are we praying against that murderous act? The law says that we who are with someone who commits a crime share in the guilt of the offense. This holds true to those individuals we voted into an office in their making or carrying out of a law. This law thereby bears our innocence or guilt of its content of justice and righteousness equally. Are our laws reflecting His statutes and commandments? If we do not pray against evil of any form, we are committing the sin of omission. It is written that the “effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much,” James 5:l6. Hebrews 10:31 reads, “It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God.” Following corporate prayer, the service was dismissed.

We enjoyed our fellowship meal together before dismissing to our homes. Please join us next Sunday at 10:00 a.m. with dinner to follow.

Pastor Murdy can be contacted at 417-543-3659.

When we accept Christ as our Saviour, we become employed into the service and sufferings of Jesus. We either serve God or mammon. We cannot straddle the middle of the road and get by. Our commandment is to pray for one another and that includes those we may never see here on earth. The needs of others should always draw us to pray as if they were our own needs. “What greater love has no man that he would lay down his life for his friends?” John 15;13. And verse 14 says, “Ye are My friends if ye do whatsoever I command you.” Be a friend to Jesus. Give your time to address in prayer the needs of another and be obedient to this commandment. So saith the word of God. God bless you all.