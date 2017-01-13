Black Jack Church

This Sunday, January 8, 2017 was a chilly one. We really need to be mindful to pray for those who have to work out in this weather, as well as, for those who live outside. We need to be thankful for shelter, warmth and food which sometimes we may take for granted. We had many prayer requests today and had special corporate prayer at the altar for them before our song service. We then dismissed to Sunday School.

The adult class finished the study of Acts 6, focusing on the work and witness of Steven. He was alone in the midst of the people doing wonders and miracles when those blind to the faith began to question what he was preaching. Although a young man, Steven was intelligent and articulate. His responses to their questions left them without recourse or argument; however, they were not convinced nor swayed. Earlier in Acts, Gabriele had cautioned and counseled the Sanhedrin and those opposing the movement of the church not to interfere with the teachings of the apostles. Rather, he advised that they be left alone. The church movement would fail if it were not of God and they did not want to come against God if what was being preached was indeed the truth. Those coming against Steven now stirred up a mob, perverting Steven’s words and brought him before the court with accusations of blasphemy against Moses, the law, God and the holy temple. Steven had said that Jesus would change their customs and place and manner of worship. Those opposed did not understand that each of us are the temple of God, that Jesus was the final sacrifice, and that each of us can now approach God who have received salvation through repentance by the redemptive grace of Jesus Christ. Priests would no longer be required to talk to God for us nor would animals sacrifice their lives for our sins each year. Jesus indeed bore all sin and sickness on the cross for those who believed that He did.

Although Steven’s appearance was that like unto Moses’ when he returned from spending time with God on the mountain top, his angelic-like appearance was ignored by the mob. But Steven was in perfect peace and confidence in God who was with him, the glory of God shining forth from his face. The result of the court’s findings regarding Steven will continue in the next chapter.

The youth sang two songs for the congregation and shared their study on the tax collector Zacchaeus. Jesus saw him up in the tree and supped with him and his family that night. The entire household was saved and Zacchaeus’ heart was changed, (chapter 19 of Luke.)

Pastor Vic Murdy began a sermon series entitled “Being Satisfied.” In 1 Timothy 6, Paul is writing to a young preacher, Timothy, and is giving him (and us) instructions and encouragement. Verse 1 reads, “let as many servants which are under the yoke (Authority) count their honour, that the name of God and His doctrine be not blasphemed.”

Don’t be about the teachings and ways of man as mentioned in verses 3-5; rather “withdraw thyself” from such. Verses 6,7 read, ” godliness with contentment is great gain. We brought nothing into this world and it is certain we can carry nothing out.” Don’t get caught up and snared in the money and temptations that come your way. But in verse 11, Paul instructs Timothy to “follow after righteousness, godliness, faith, love, patience, and meekness.”

Pastor Vic then went to Psalm 37:l wherein we are instructed not to fret about evildoers; their end is in God’s hands. “Rather commit thy way unto the Lord; trust also in Him and He shall bring it to pass” (verse 5). “He shall bring forth thy righteousness as the light and thy judgment as the noonday. Rest in the Lord and wait patiently for him” (verses 6,7). Stay in right standing before God; He makes the way for each of us and will take care of our enemies and evil.

Verse 15 reads “their sword shall enter into their own heart and their bows shall be broken.” Their “arms shall be broken” in verse 17. We are cautioned that “a little that a righteous man hath is better than the riches of many wicked” in verse 16. Why are we teaching the gospel

of Jesus; for His glory or our own self gain? To lift Him up or have others lift us up?

There are blessings for those who remain in right standing before God. Verses 23, 24 tells us “the steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord…..though he fall, he shall not be utterly cast down; for the Lord upholdeth him with his hand.” Verses 30, 31 reads “the mouth of the righteous speaketh wisdom and his tongue talketh of judgment. The law of his God is in his heart; none of his steps shall slide.” God promises to take care of our every need and thwart our enemies who “watch the righteous and seek to slay him” (verse 32). God takes care of those who come against His anointed servants.

Our fellowship dinner was awesome. Please feel free to join us next Sunday at 10:a.m. for morning service with dinner following. Pastor Murdy can be reached at 417-543-3659. Let us not be troubled by trouble. Cast our cares unto our Lord who gives us food and raiment, as well as, protection from our enemies. Verse 33 tells us that the Lord does not condemn the righteous when he is judged or evil spoken of: (He doesn’t pay attention to lies). Verse 26 instructs the righteous to “be ever merciful and lendeth; and his seed is blessed.”

God fights our battles with perfection and takes great care of His own in like manner. God bless you all.