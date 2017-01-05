Black Jack Church

A Happy New Year to all! What a special holiday season we have had; Christmas and News Years Day on consecutive Sundays. And there was something special about beginning our new year, Sunday January 1, 2017, with God in worship and prayer and fellowship.

After an awesome song service, we studied Acts 6, reviewing the evolution of deaconship within the church. After learning of murmurings amongst some church members regarding the fairness of the distributions made to the poor of Greek and Jewish peoples, the apostles were given wisdom to establish certain church members to oversee this service thereby freeing those in the preaching ministry to continue their work. Verse 3 declares that seven men should be selected who were “of honest report, full of the Holy Ghost and wisdom.” The men chosen were named in verse 5, one of whom was Steven. All were qualified, willing, accepted/ordained and dedicated to this particular ministry of service. They were prayed for and anointed into their ministry.

In verse 7, the Word of God increased and “a great company of priests were obedient to the faith.” They accepted the gospel of Jesus as their prejudices, misunderstandings, imaginations and ignorance of the word were dispelled as the teachings of Jesus continued. In 2 Corinthians 10:4 we read that “for the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strongholds.” Verse 5 reads …”bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ.” Their faith in the word set them free of strongholds, habits, ignorance, misgivings, etc. Faith in the word, the acceptance and practice of it is the act of obedience. This faith sets all of us free of strongholds, habits, wrong thinking and prejudices; and these are replaced with understanding and love. In 1 John 3:23 we read, “And this is his commandment that we should believe on the name of his Son Jesus Christ, and love one another as he gave us commandment.” The way to accomplishing this commandment is within the word of God and is revealed in the reading and practice of its instruction.

Pastor Vic Murdy then preached from Revelations 2 a message entitled “New Beginnings.” In his readings, he had learned that about 8% of New Years’ resolution are kept. Why do they fail? It takes more than an honorable intention to be successful. If you cannot carry out the resolution, you have accomplished nothing. Why do Christians fail as they purpose to walk the Christian walk? In verse 2, Jesus is speaking to the church of Ephesus and declares “I know thy works.” He sees what each of us are about, what we have done and what we have failed to do. Verse 4 reads “Nevertheless I have somewhat against thee because thou hast left thy first love.” They did not lose it but they, for whatever reason, left it unattended.

Every relationship requires the participation of parties involved.

Jesus had not moved away. The church got busy doing right things but left Jesus on the sidelines. Their good works precluded time of prayer and fellowship from the One who saved their souls and gave them eternal life. Good works alone will not pave the way to heaven and eternal life with our Creator. Now Jesus says, “repent and return to Me” or I will remove your candlestick. The church, though looking good on the outside, was playing the role of the harlot in turning away from God. God is a jealous God and must come first . Our love walk with God is priority, and we should purpose each day to love Him and be about those things we know are pleasing to Him. God needs and desires our fellowship; that is why He created Adam. God is saying ‘pray with Me, speak with Me, spend time with Me’. If we practice doing these things, we will not bring forth condemnation upon ourselves. Our personal relationships require the same attention and nurturing each day to be successful. Our love walk as Christians is with God first and with one another in like manner.

As a church body we purposed to renew our faith, our fellowship with God, our desire to love Him, obey Him, and please Him in corporate prayer before partaking of Communion. We then dismissed to dinner and fellowship.

The church has agreed to discontinue Sunday evening services until spring as many travel quite a distance to church. Following our meal, we dismissed until next Sunday when service will be at 10:00 a.m.

Please feel free to join us for service and dinner. Pastor Murdy can be reached at 417-543-3659. Relationships require attentiveness in order to grow. God is our Creator and He is Love. He gives it freely and unconditionally. He first loved us. We become one with Christ at salvation and are espoused to Him. We have given ourselves to Him and He alone has redeemed our soul. He is jealous over us and will not share us with other gods. ‘Other gods’ is anything and any one we put before Him.

Please purpose to love Him as you did when He gave you the greatest gift of all, freedom from paying your own sin debt. Love conquers all.