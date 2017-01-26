Norma Stillings drove to Mansfield to play the piano for the residents at Rocky Ridge. There were only a few that came down to the dining room to listen, but those who came gave her a big thanks for coming. Norma goes up there once a month and to Heart of the Ozarks every week and gets well blessed for doing that.

Sally made it safely back to school in Pensacola, Florida Saturday evening. She is in the middle of her third year.

The ladies will have their Bible Study at Bethany Baptist Church, Friday at 1:00 p.m. They are beginning a study of Micah. Any lady that is interested in doing this study is invited to attend.

Norma Stillings sang a special song, Sunday morning, and Alayna Koop played a piano solo, Sunday evening. She has only been taking lessons three weeks.

Next Sunday evening, we will have supper at 5:00 in the fellowship room followed by a service of music and testimonies afterward.

Pastor Sorensen asked, “If you just had two minutes to live could you say? “It Is Well with My Soul.” He suggested that this would be true if you are certain of your salvation, confident in your service, completing sanctification in your daily life, and contemplating the coming of the Lord.

If you have believed with all your heart and confessed that Jesus Christ died to save sinners and arose from the dead. If you have confessed that you are a sinner and have called upon the name of the Lord to save you, then you can be confident in your salvation. You can also be confident in your calling if you do all your good works to glorify the name of Jesus and not to glorify yourself. If you are separating yourself from ungodly interests and entertainments and moving toward holiness and then you can look forward to the coming of Jesus with anticipation instead of dread.