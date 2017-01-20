It looked risky for a while, but the ladies did have their Bible study Friday afternoon and later that evening a handful of people ate pizza with Bob and Darlene Sorensen and Sally. Sally will be leaving soon to return to Pensacola to finish the year at Pensacola Christian College.

Ali Hall has enrolled in college in Bolivar. She was planning to move there, Monday. We wish her well.

There were five persons baptized, Sunday evening. This was done as an act of obedience to identify with the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Music is an important part in all our services. Darlene and Sally Sorensen sang a special song. Kayla Koop played a piano solo in the evening service. Bethany Baptist Church holds to the traditional music styles with the piano and organ providing support for the singing.

The Jubilee Singers have begun practice for the Easter Cantata under the direction of Scott Boergert.

Pastor Robert Sorensen spoke on the seven “hearts” every Christian should have. The heart attitudes that are pointed out in scripture are a helping heart, a rejoicing heart, a giving heart, a worry free heart, a peaceful heart, a satisfied heart, and a happy heart.

Jesus was a “helper,” he is our yoke fellow. If we align with Jesus Christ we will find ourselves in agreement with like minded Christians. We can rejoice knowing that our names are written down in the Lamb’s Book of Life. Faith like that will lead to acts of kindness and prayer for others. Trusting God for our daily needs, being content with what we have, believing in the promises and the power of God, we can focus on serving him, with a peace that passes all understanding. That pretty well defines “happiness.”