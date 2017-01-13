Bethany Baptist Church

The first week in January went by fairly quietly, but this second week is full of activities. The Semi-annual business meeting was scheduled for Wednesday evening. The Ladies Bible Study is scheduled at a new time Friday, January 13 at 1:00 p.m. and the Pizza and Movie Night that evening starting at 5:30 p.m.

The week started with Scott and Kris Poling as our guests in the Sunday services. Scott and Kris are planning to move to Berlin, Germany in the near future to start a Baptist Church where there is none. Scott was stationed in Berlin from 1986 to 1990 when Ronald Reagan challenged the leaders of the Soviet Union to “tear down that Wall.” He was on duty as an Air Traffic Controller when the Wall actually came down. Those were exciting days for a young man. He has a couple of pieces of the Berlin Wall that he broke off and kept.

Scott’s father was in the military, so he grew up moving from one military base to another. He did not really make close friends and took care of himself. He excelled at soccer and had gotten a college scholarship. He had gotten a contract to play with a professional team, until he broke his ankle on a muddy playing field. Scott says that he had built up quite an ego. He had been able to excel on the playing field. He was able to keep up good grades without too much effort. Later on when he had joined the Air Force, he was made an Air Traffic Controller which added to his feeling of pride in himself. It was some years later that he heard a Fundamental Baptist preacher preach on the things that God hates. The first thing on the list was “a proud look.” Those words worked on him for a time until he realized that he was not saved. He got that settled and not long after that, he resigned from the military to serve the Lord full time.

Kris Poling played a very nice medley of songs about the “Old Rugged Cross” before Scott brought his message from Luke 12:16-21, “A fool in the sight of the Lord?”

A certain rich man had fared will and decided that he should tear down his barns to build bigger barns to hold all the fruits and goods that he had gained. Then he would take his “ease, eat, drink, and be merry.” God called him a “fool’’ saying that “This night thy soul shall be required of thee.” He was not called a “fool” because he was rich or because he was planning for the future. He was a fool for not preparing to meet his God. He forgot that “temporal things” only last for a while, life is very short, and we are accountable to God. If we have spent our lives focused upon gaining “goods” and riches and have failed to address the sin issue, we are indeed fools. What makes this so foolish is that Jesus has paid for all our sins. We do not have to suffer an eternity in hell, if we believe in him who suffered for us, and call upon the name of the Lord.