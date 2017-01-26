Ava Seventh Day Adventist

An Amazing Fact – The elephant brain is the largest of all land mammals, with a mass of over 10.5 lbs. It is similar in structure to the human brain. Elephants are highly social and have amazing memories. The smell and face of family members and the locations of feeding grounds are the most prominent things that an elephant seems to remember, among other survival skills. And, it is clear their memories can stretch over decades, aiding in their ability to survive for their relatively long lifespans. So to say an elephant “never forgets” is an exaggeration, but they do seem to have exceptional memories for certain things nonetheless.

Elder Mike Opeka delivered the message this past Sabbath entitled, “Lest We Forget.” Jasmine Densmore read the scripture reading. “Wherefore the rather, brethren, give diligence to make your calling and election sure: for if ye do these things, ye shall never fall. Wherefore I will not be negligent to put you always in remembrance of these things, though ye know them, and be established in the present truth,” 2 Peter 1:10,12.

Elder Opeka talked about being forgetful and how easy it is for us to forget things. He also mentioned how we are responsible for knowing things if we have had the opportunity to know them. He was referring to spiritual things, but used the analogy of how he was pulled over by a highway patrol when driving across a long desolate stretch of highway for speeding. It didn’t matter if he knew the speed limit or not because he could have known if he had noticed the speed limit signs!

John 15:22 tells us that because He has come and shown us what is truth there is no cloak for our sin. The same was for Adam and Eve. They tried to cover themselves, to hide their sin. They had forgotten the Word of their Lord. “My son, forget not my law; but let thine heart keep my commandments: For length of days, and long life, and peace, shall they add to thee,” Proverbs 3:1-2.

“For if any be a hearer of the word, and not a doer, he is like unto a man beholding his natural face in a glass: For he beholdeth himself, and goeth his way, and straightway forgetteth what manner of man he was. But whoso looketh into the perfect law of liberty, and continueth therein, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed,” James 1:23-25.

As the law was referred to in the scriptures he asked us why is it that the only one of the 10 commandments that begins with “Remember” is the one most people forget!

Elder Opeka mentioned that there is one thing we are to forget! We are told in Philippians 3:13,14 that we are to forget “those things which are behind.” This means we are not to dwell on our past failures and those things that discourage us, but look forward to the “things which are before.”

But, we can learn a lot from the past so that we don’t repeat the mistakes. “Only take heed to thyself, and keep thy soul diligently, lest thou forget the things which thine eyes have seen, and lest they depart from thy heart all the days of thy life: but teach them thy sons, and thy sons’ sons,” Deut. 4:9.

“We have nothing to fear for the future, except as we shall forget the way the Lord has led us, and His teaching in our past history.” LS 196 Elder Opeka then gave opportunity for testimony that others could be strengthened as they shared the Lord’s leading in their lives. All were blessed!

It is with sad hearts that we will be saying good-bye to Pastor Craig Wiles and his wife, Deanna. Their dedication and tireless service is appreciated and has been such a blessing to our congregation. They will be headed north to Rolla soon and we will be hearing from our new pastor, Terry Wolfe, the first Sabbath in February.

Please join us next Saturday as Pastor Craig Wiles shares with us his last message as our pastor. Plan to stay for a fellowship meal afterwards. Our midweek meeting is on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. The Community Services Center located on the church property gives away clothing every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. Stats for December are 126 people served, 1,185 items given away, and 36.75 hours volunteered. We appreciate your support enabling us to assist those in need.

May God bless and keep you!