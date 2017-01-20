Ava Seventh Day Adventist

An Amazing Fact – On January 28, 1986, the American shuttle orbiter Challenger broke up 73 seconds after liftoff, bringing a devastating end to the spacecraft’s 10th mission. The disaster claimed the lives of all seven astronauts aboard, including Christa McAuliffe, a teacher from New Hampshire who had been selected to join the mission and teach lessons from space to schoolchildren around the country. It was later determined that two rubber O-rings, which had been designed to separate the sections of the rocket booster, had failed due to cold temperatures on the morning of the launch. The tragedy and its aftermath received extensive media coverage and prompted NASA to temporarily suspend all shuttle missions. Their investigation revealed that the O-ring seal on Challenger’s solid rocket booster, which had become brittle in the cold temperatures, failed. Flames then broke out of the booster and damaged the external fuel tank, causing the spacecraft to disintegrate. http://www.history.com/topics/challenger-disaster

We had a good turnout at church this past Sabbath despite the rain and cold weather. All were thankful the ice storm spared our area for the most part. We enjoyed hearing more about Jennifer Opeka’s mission trip to Tanzania as she showed interesting pictures on the big screen.

Pastor Craig Wiles delivered the message entitled, “Church Approved Sins.” He selected Numbers 32:23 to be read by one of our youth prior to the sermon. “…Behold, ye have sinned against the Lord: and be sure your sin will find you out.”

He shared the story of the Challenger explosion and how the problem was not something huge, like a puncture in the rocket booster or a hole in the cabin. It was a small, seemingly insignificant, O-ring failure. Similarly, what if the big sins, the ones you try hardest to avoid, aren’t the greatest threat to the joy and the mission of the church? What if it’s the little things that get most of us?

Maybe it’s the sins lying underneath; the ones considered normal or acceptable; the ones going undetected, that are affecting the church the most? Some of the sins addressed by Pastor Wiles were: Fear, Apathy, Gluttony, Worry, Flattery, Comfort, Consumerism, Patriotism, and Lying.

Sometimes it is the undetected sins that are the most toxic. Pastor Wiles gave us a lot to think about as he discussed each of these areas with Scripture and encouraged us to see this as an opportunity to grow.

Of course, there are many other “church approved” sins he did not have time to discuss such as outbursts of wrath, rudeness, dissension, gossip, ignoring Christ’s plea for unity, and others listed in Galatians 5.

“Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you pay tithe of mint and anise and cumin, and have neglected the weightier matters of the law: justice and mercy and faith. These (little things) you ought to have done, without leaving the others undone,” Matthew 23:23.

We often talk about Faith, Justice and Mercy; and we should. They are the weightier matters of the law. But don’t miss this phrase, “These you ought to have done, without leaving the others undone.”

The Pastor shared this short story:

For the Want of a nail.

For want of a nail the shoe was lost.

For want of a shoe the horse was lost.

For want of a horse the rider was lost.

For want of a rider the message was lost.

For want of a message the battle was lost.

For want of a battle the kingdom was lost.

And all for the want of a horseshoe nail.

Little things, like O-rings and nails, are important. Any sin, even little ones, can cause us to lose out on eternity even if the church ignores them.

God reads our hearts, and our hearts are deceitful. May we be open to allowing the Great Physician to examine our hearts as the Psalmist asked in Psalms 139:23-24, “Search me, O God, and know my heart: try me, and know my thoughts: And see if there be any wicked way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting.”

Free CD’s of this sermon are available for the asking. Please join us for next Saturday as Elder Mike Opeka delivers the message. Our midweek meeting is on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. The Community Services Center located on the church property gives away clothing every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. Stats for December are 126 people served, 1,185 items given away, and 36.75 hours volunteered. We appreciate your support enabling us to assist those in need.

If we can be of assistance to you, you may contact the church at 683-5713, Pastor Craig Wiles at 417-830-4039 or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org.

May God bless and keep you!