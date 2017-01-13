Ava Seventh Day Adventist

An Amazing Fact: “Amazing Grace” is probably the most beloved hymn of the last two centuries. The soaring spiritual describing profound religious elation is estimated to be performed 10 million times annually and has appeared on over 11,000 albums. It was referenced in Harriet Beecher Stowe’s anti-slavery novel Uncle Tom’s Cabin and had a surge of popularity during two of nation’s greatest crises: the Civil War and the Vietnam War. Ironically, this stirring song, closely associated with the African-American community, was written by a former slave trader, John Newton. http://www.biography.com/news/amazing-grace-story-john-newton

Elder Eck Ulrich delivered the message this past Sabbath entitled “What Lengths? The scripture chosen to be read by one of our youth was Romans 15:4, “For whatsoever things were written aforetime were written for our learning, that we through patience and comfort of the scriptures might have hope.”

Elder Ulrich shared how none of us could say we were here in church because of any special grace of insight on our own part. He read Zechariah 3 and reminded us that we are all as “brands plucked from the fire.”

He shared a dramatic story of God’s intervention to redeem a wayward soul who had no real interest in spiritual things. This powerful conversion story was of a man he went to church with in the early 70’s. This man was raised in a non-Christian home and after marrying a Christian went to work in Indian Territory of Oklahoma as a wildcatter (an independent oil driller). Through a series of events he became involved with an Indian chief’s daughter who was a witch and he was on his way to becoming a warlock. With no Christian background he was not aware of the counsel in Leviticus 19:31 “Regard not them that have familiar spirits, neither seek after wizards, to be defiled by them: I am the Lord your God.”

He witnessed and experienced many supernatural encounters, but, when it came time for his commitment ceremony something very surprising happened. He was supposed to say “yes” to the questions, but instead when he spoke out came “No, I’m going to be a minister of Jesus Christ.” Puzzled he looked around to see who said that, then again tried to answer “Yes.” Instead, he repeated “No, I’m going to be a minister of Jesus Christ.”

He was asked to go home and reconsider. As he drove home he came to an overlook where there was a mesa. He saw the largest cross in the sky he’d ever seen. In the center of the cross a firework display went on for 10-15 minutes. In his mind he asked the Lord, that if it was Him to do it again, and it was repeated.

This began his journey to knowing Jesus Christ and that part of the story is just as amazing. But, after 42 years since Elder Ulrich heard this story, the thing that was and is most impressive to him, was a pile of notebooks he saw in this man’s home about 4-5 feet tall. These notebooks contained his written prayers requests. When asked to explain the man said, that he had kept records from the time the Lord had redeemed him. Each page would have a specific prayer request with the date and the Bible promise claimed. Then when the answer came it was faithfully recorded with the date.

So, why would Jesus go to such lengths to awaken one so dead in trespasses – one who could have cared less?

Paul tells us in 2 Timothy 2:19, “Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.”

And, in Ephesians 2:5-7, “ Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;) And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus: That in the ages to come he might show the exceeding riches of his grace in his kindness toward us through Christ Jesus.”

So, the apostle Paul is just saying in different words what is written in Zechariah 3. We are all as brands plucked from the fire. Some more singed than others.

We can be clothed with the robe of His righteousness that He offers to all who will surrender their lives to his leading. IF! Zechariah 3:7 says, “IF thou wilt walk in my ways, and IF thou wilt keep my charge…”

We are saved that we may clearly demonstrate through the ages to come the immeasurable riches of his free grace. There is hope for you and I…hope for those you are praying for! Don’t give up!

A toasty fire in the fireplace was a gathering spot for all who ventured out in the cold this past Saturday night for Vespers and a social. After Pastor Craig shared a short devotional we enjoyed a variety of soups and sandwiches before having fun exchanging our white elephant gifts. There were some really neat and unusual gifts. We appreciate Linda Kennedy for organizing this social.

Please join us for next Saturday as Pastor Craig Wiles delivers the message and plan to stay afterwards for a fellowship meal. Our midweek meeting is on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. The Community Services Center located on the church property gives away clothing every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. Stats for December are 126 people served, 1,185 items given away, and 36.75 hours volunteered. We appreciate your support enabling us to assist those in need.

If we can be of assistance to you, you may contact the church at 683-5713, Pastor Craig Wiles at 417-830-4039 or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org.

May God bless and keep you!