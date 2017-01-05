Ava Seventh Day Adventist

An Amazing Thought – Does the human eye prove that God exists? “In very basic form, the eye is thought to have first developed in animals around 550 million years ago. But such is its perfect design – its infinite adaptability, and irreducible complexity – that many argue it is proof of the divine itself. Even today, Christians and creationists believe that Charles Darwin himself was troubled by its existence – seizing upon an aside in Origin of Species, where Darwin remarked that the whole idea of something so flawless “could have been formed by natural selection, seems, I freely confess, absurd in the highest degree.” http://www.telegraph.co.uk/culture/film/11113278/Does-the-human-eye-prove-that-God-exists.html

Elder Jim Porter delivered the message entitled “Prove It” sharing some of his personal testimony of how the Lord led him in the path of truth. 1 Thessalonians 5:21, “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good” was his foundational scripture.

Elder Porter shared a little of his life story growing up in the Ava area. Jim was a skinny sickly eleven year old when he was taken in by relatives some time after his mother died. It was later discovered he had TB and Sherman’s disease. As he read to us Deuteronomy 8:1-10 he shared God’s gracious dealings with man. He is thankful for the family he became a part of that treated him like their own. He likened it to the experience of Esther, after being orphaned, was adopted by her cousin. Esther became Queen eventually and Jim says he became a child of the King! He marveled at how the Lord has had a hand in his life in everything he’s done.

One story he shared was from before he became a Christian when he was working in the forest felling trees. He had just taken a tree down and decided to sharpen his saw. As he was working he felt a cold wind hit his face and then he heard an audible voice say, “Danger!” He stopped and looked around and didn’t see anything. So he looked up, and there was a large branch about 50 feet in the air that had been disturbed by the wind. He quickly got off the ground, picked up his saw and moved a few steps out of the way just in time as it dove into the ground right where he had been working on his saw.

He is thankful for the warning of an angel then and believes the Lord spared him from death many times throughout his life. He shared Psalm 34:7, “The angel of the Lord encampeth round about them that fear him, and delivereth them.”

Each of us need to have a personal experience with the Lord – to prove Him – to know what we believe for ourselves. “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness.” 2 Timothy 3:16 No one can take this experience away from us. Our faith will not be easily shaken.

We are looking forward to hearing of the experiences of eight of our youth who attended a youth conference in Houston, Texas December 28 through January 1. We feel blessed that our youth would choose to spend part of their holiday in spiritual enrichment and outreach in the Houston area.

We are looking forward to our first social in the New Year this Saturday night. Please join us for Vespers at 5:30, soup and sandwiches at 6:00 followed by a white elephant gift exchange.

Please join us for Saturday services or for our midweek meeting on Tuesdays a 6:30 p.m. There are no further gardening classes scheduled. Many were blessed by the education received from these classes this past year. We appreciate the Perlees dedication to this and sharing their time and wisdom with us.

The Community Services Center located on the church property gives away clothing every Tuesday from 10:00 – 2:00. Stats for November are 168 people served, 1,435 items given away, and 124 hours volunteered. We appreciate your support enabling us to assist those in need.

If we can be of assistance to you, you may contact the church at 683-5713, Pastor Craig Wiles at 417-830-4039 or Elder Eck Ulrich at 683-3343. Check us out at www.avaadventistchurch.org.

May God bless and keep you as we enter 2017!