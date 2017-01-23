Ava School Board Offers Contract To New Superintendent

Today, the Douglas County Herald received the following press release from the Ava R-I School District:

At the regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting on January 19, 2017, the Ava R-I Board of Education extended an offer of a three-year contract to Dr. Jason Dial to serve as Superintendent of Schools. Dr. Dial has accepted the position to serve in this capacity.

“My family and I are excited to once again be part of the Ava Community and look forward to assisting the outstanding teachers, students and staff of the Ava School District in continuing to reach new heights for our students,” commented Dr. Dial.

“The Board of Education is excited to have Dr. Dial agree to serve in the role as our superintendent, we as a Board of Education feel as if this will bring continuity and continued success for the students of the Ava School District,” states Randy Spurlock, board president.

The new contract, which goes into effect July 1, 2017, was approved with a unanimous vote from the Ava Board of Education.