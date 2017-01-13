Ava General Baptist Church

Happy New Year to all! We wish great blessing in the coming year and God’s grace to everyone. Brother Tim Reese brought our message New Year’s Day, as Pastor Oren was feeling under the weather. We love Brother Tim and we appreciate his willingness to serve. This week Pastor Oren was feeling much better and his message for us was, “To Whom Shall We Go?” The Word was read from Matt. 24:1-14. Jesus told them of the temple being torn down and not one stone would be left on top of another. Jesus’ disciples were very eager to hear about what signs may occur to signal His return and the end of the world. The most important thing to remember is that we always can go to Jesus. The world may persecute, deceive and be untrustworthy, but God is always faithful. Knowing Jesus and having faith that He is our hope, we can always turn to Him. His Word is always truth and we need to trust the Holy Spirit within us, not the worldly untruths.

We have a lot a folks who have been ill with colds, flu and pneumonia issues. Keep them in your prayers. Also remember those struggling with cancer and treatments. Pray for anyone who is at nursing homes or home bound this winter. It’s so hard to get out in the community and in church due to such cold conditions. We pray for safety on the roads for those who may still be traveling. Pray for our pastors and their wives to keep them uplifted in spirit and wisdom as they lead us in our walk. Pray also for our Sunday school leaders and children’s church workers and volunteers and those who work to keep our church and building clean. We appreciate them so much.

Our first quarterly business meeting is Wednesday, January 11th at 7:00 p.m. Our youth services and Bible study will be dismissed that evening. But next week we will get back to our regular Sunday and Wednesday schedules. Bible study is held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and it is open to all. Our student Ministry meet at the youth building at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. We have two worship services on Sunday morning. One is at 8:30 a.m. and the second service begins at 10:45 a.m. We offer several options for Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. Sunday school is not just for kids any more. We have some fantastic adult Bible studies during Sunday school hour. Plus you’ll get some coffee if you choose and usually something sweet and homemade to go with your coffee. Come join us.

Have a great week and if you’re having a bit of a struggle this week, take it to the Lord in prayer. Get away from the worldly things and open yourself to Jesus and His love for you. He will always be there for you and you can take that as a guarantee! We hope to see you on Sunday. God Bless.