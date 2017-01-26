Last Monday was Ava’s O.E.S. meeting, but I was coughing and the weather wasn’t good for me to be out in so I didn’t go.

I had .2 of an inch of rain in my gauge that morning and .1 of an inch last Tuesday, another .1 of an inch Thursday with .6 of an inch more Saturday night through Sunday.

I took my news in last Tuesday then went back to the doctor after that. I went and got some groceries while they were getting my medicine filled at the drug store. When I picked it up I came on home.

Kay Hutchison stopped by Thursday on her way home and picked up her eggs. Nina Carter came by that evening on her way home.

I went to town Friday and stopped and visited with Mike and Charlotte Bock. Then I went by Sally Prock’s office and took her a early birthday card, then I got a few groceries. I watched our new president be sworn in before I went to town.

George came by and got their eggs. The sun came out today.

Ellis dropped by Saturday and he ate dinner with me, Michelle had to work.

I went to church Sunday. Bro. Kenneth Lupton’s message started in Matthew 16:24-27. I got home and in the house before the rain really came down.

Let’s keep praying for our sick folks.

My prayers and sympathy go out to Jewell and J.C. for the death of their Uncle George and all the others who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation, our new leaders, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.