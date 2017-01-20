Cathy Cornett came over last Monday at noon to see if my car would start and when we went out to go to Violet Lakey’s funeral my car started so I drove it into town to the funeral. After it was over, I went and got some groceries and took my news to the newspaper.

Ellis came by for a while when later on that night Mark and Mark Weston came up to see what was wrong with my furnace. Mark couldn’t fix it so he called Mac Mitchell to come the next day. Mac came last Tuesday and got my furnace to work. Jeff Davis came and got my car and inspected it then found out what had been draining my battery, so now I am good to get my car new tags. Wednesday I spent the day washing three loads of clothes. I went and got my hair cut Thursday. That evening Carrie Fitzgerald came by on her way home and dropped off my medicine. Friday I melted the ice that was in my rain gage and had .1 of an inch, Saturday morning by 7:45 I had .9 of an inch of rain and by 7:30 that evening I had .5 of an inch of rain more, Sunday by noon I had .3 of an inch of rain more and then Monday morning by 8:30 I had .2 of an inch to add. Sunday I went to church for the first time since before Christmas. It was good to be back in church. Bro. Kenneth Lupton’s message came from James 5:13-20.

Let’s keep our sick folks in our prayers.

My prayers and sympathy go out to the Merritt family for the loss of Tiffany Merritt’s step father and all the others who have lost a loved one.

Let’s keep praying for our nation, our new president, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.