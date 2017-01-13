This is the rain and snow we got the first week of January.

Last Tuesday I had .2 of an inch of rain in my rain gage, Friday when the snow was melted in my rain gage I had .1 of an inch of liquid.

Mark Weston dropped by last Monday and while here he helped me put new batteries in my in and outdoor thermometer. Before I go any further, I would like to say that I have entertained the Lord before Christmas and Christmas and every day since.

Jo took me to town last Tuesday to take care of some business and pick up some medicine and groceries.

Kay stopped and got my news for me so I would have one less stop to make. Tara Coonce dropped by Wednesday afternoon. Ellis came by later on and picked up my egg shells for his chickens and some dog scraps. James came by Thursday and while here Orvil Loge came and they put his charger on my battery, when it was charged Orvil took it to O’Reilly’s and had it tested. Nina stopped by that evening. Cathy Green came over Friday evening and picked up an angel food cake and three loaves of bread for the benefit that was put on Saturday night for two year old Ryan. Cathy came back early Saturday evening with me some nachos, a hot dog and a piece of cake. It was all good.

I didn’t make it out to church but I read my Bible when I wasn’t coughing.

Let’s keep all our sick folks in our prayers.

My prayers and sympathy go out to Violet Lakey’s family and all the other who have lost a loved one.

Keep our nation, leaders, our new president coming up, men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training in your prayers.