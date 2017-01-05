Well another year has come and gone and we start a new year. Happy New Year!

This news will take care of last week, also. First, last Monday I received .8 of an inch in my rain gage.

James came by to see how I was feeling. Jo Stephens brought me her Bengay, since I was out of some.

Last Tuesday, Violet Blakey and Nina Carter stopped and picked up the pumpkin bread that Monica had left for them.

Lakota Blakey and Tevin Reed stopped by on their way back to college.

Kay stopped and picked up my news and took it in and brought me eggs back.

Thursday I had a nose bleed so I thought it was time to go to a dr. I went out to start my car and it wouldn’t start, so Marsha Aborn to me to town. Lee Aborn charged my battery up Friday and turned my car around.

This being sick is for the birds. I hope I can get out Tuesday. I need to take some papers into town that day.

I didn’t go to church Sunday.

Let’s keep our sick folks in our prayers.

My prayers and sympathy goes out to all who have lost a loved one.

Keep praying for our nation and leaders and the men and women in the service and their families and the ones in training.