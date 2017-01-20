Don't Miss
Home / School News / School Menus / Area School Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Area School Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Posted by: News Server 2 in School Menus January 20, 2017 0 1 Views

Ava Elementary, Middle & High School Breakfast Menu

Monday, Jan. 23

  • Breakfast Pizza, Applesauce, Juice

Tuesday, Jan. 24

  • Cinnamon Roll, Raisins, Juice

Wednesday, Jan. 25

  • Mini Pancakes, Apple, Juice

Thursday, Jan. 26

  • Sausage Pancakes on Stick, Banana, Juice

Friday, Jan. 27

  • Fruit Streusel Muffin, Mandarin Oranges, Juice

 

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, Jan. 23

  • Chicken Nuggets w/ Italian Bread
  • Hot Dog Mac & Cheese w/ Italian Bread, Salad, Corn, Peaches, Fruit
  • Chef Salad, Corn, Peaches, Fruit, Italian Bread

Tuesday, Jan. 24

  • Cheeseburger
  • Stuffed Taco, Tater Tots, Salad, Mandarin Oranges, Fruit
  • Cobb Salad, Mandarin Oranges, Fruit, Fruit Streusel Muffin

Wednesday, Jan. 25

  • Chicken Patty
  • Fish Patty, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Glazed Carrots, Fruit, Applesauce, Hot Roll
  • Chicken Caesar Salad, Glazed Carrots, Fruit, Applesauce, Hot Roll

Thursday, Jan. 26

  • Chicken Nachos w/ White Queso
  • BBQ Rib on Bun, Salad, Texas Pintos, Banana Orange Mix, Fruit
  • Taco Salad, Texas Pintos, Banana Orange Mix, Fruit, Cornbread

Friday, Jan. 27

  • Cheese Pizza
  • Corn Dog, Salad, Broccoli w. Dip, Fruit, Pineapple
  • Popcorn Chicken Salad, Broccoli w/ Dip, Fruit, Pineapple, Fruit Streusel Muffin

 

Ava Middle and High School Lunch Menu

Monday, Jan. 23

  • Chicken Nuggets w/ Italian Bread
  • Hot Dog Mac & Cheese w/ Italian Bread, Salad, Corn, Peaches, Fruit
  • Salad Bar, Peaches, Fruit, Italian Bread
  • Calzone Bar, Salad, Corn, Peaches, Fruit

Tuesday, Jan. 24

  • Bacon Cheeseburger
  • Stuffed Taco, Tater Tots, Salad, Mandarin Oranges, Fruit
  • Salad Bar, Mandarin Oranges, Fruit, Fruit Streusel Muffin
  • Breakfast Bar, Tater Tots, Salad, Mandarin Oranges, Fruit

Wednesday, Jan. 25

  • Chicken Patty/ Spicy Chicken Patty
  • Fish Patty, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Glazed Carrots, Applesauce, Fruit, Hot Roll
  • Salad Bar, Applesauce, Fruit, Hot Roll
  • Baked Potato Bar, Glazed Carrots, Applesauce, Fruit, Hot Roll

Thursday, Jan. 26

  • Chicken Nachos w/ White Queso & Spanish Rice
  • BBQ Pork on Bun, Salad, Texas Pintos, Banana Orange Mix, Fruit
  • Salad Bar, Banana Orange Mix, Fruit, Cornbread
  • Burger Bar, Salad, Texas Pintos, Banana Orange Mix, Fruit

Friday, Jan. 27

  • Cheese Pizza
  • Corn Dog, Salad, Broccoli w/ Dip, Pineapple, Fruit
  • Salad Bar, Pineapple, Fruit, Fruit Streusel Muffin
  • South of the Border Bar w/ Spanish Rice, Salad, Broccoli w/ Dip, Pineapple, Fruit, Spanish Rice

 

 

 

 

 

Skyline Breakfast Menu

Monday, Jan. 23

  • Waffle, Bacon, Juice, Milk

Tuesday, Jan. 24

  • Cereal, Muffin, Juice, Milk

Wednesday, Jan. 25

  • Egg McMuffin, Juice, Milk

Thursday, Jan. 26

  • Pancake Wrap, Cheese Stick, Juice, Milk

Friday, Jan. 27

  • Biscuit, Gravy, Juice, Milk

 

Skyline Lunch Menu

Monday, Jan. 23

  • Fish Sticks, Mac & Cheese, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk

Tuesday, Jan. 24

  • Nachos with Meat, Salad Bar, Fruit, Milk

Wednesday, Jan. 25

  • Chicken Sandwich, Tater Tots, Broccoli, Fruit Bar, Milk

Thursday, Jan. 26

  • Taco Bar, Rice, Corn, Fruit, Milk

Friday, Jan. 27

  • Peanut Butter Sandwich, Carrot Sticks, Sun Chips, Fruit, Milk

 

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, Jan. 23

  • Whole Grain Pancake Wrap, Syrup, Fruit, Juice, Milk

Tuesday, Jan. 24

  • Scrambled Eggs, Wheat Toast w/ Jelly, Applesauce, Juice, Milk

Wednesday, Jan. 25

  • Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Juice, Milk

Thursday, Jan. 26

  • Sausage Patty, Whole Grain Biscuit w/ Jelly, Peaches, Juice, Milk

Friday, Jan. 27

  • Cereal, Blueberry Muffin, Banana, Juice, Milk

 

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, Jan. 23

  • Chicken Patty on Bun, Sliced Cheese, Pickles, Fries, Mac & Cheese, Veggies and Ranch, Peaches, Milk

Tuesday, Jan. 24

  • Cheeseburger Helper, Corn, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Salad w/ Ranch Dressing, Strawberries, Milk

Wednesday, Jan. 25

  • Chicken Fried Chicken Patty, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Green Beans, Whole Wheat Roll, Strawberry Jello Cake, Milk

Thursday, Jan. 26

  • Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Peas, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Salad w/ Ranch Dressing, Pineapple, Milk

Friday, Jan. 27

  • Chicken Nuggets, French Fries, Baked Beans, Carrots and Broccoli w/ Ranch, Applesauce, Milk

 

 

