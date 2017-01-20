Area School Breakfast and Lunch Menus

Ava Elementary, Middle & High School Breakfast Menu
Monday, Jan. 23
- Breakfast Pizza, Applesauce, Juice
Tuesday, Jan. 24
- Cinnamon Roll, Raisins, Juice
Wednesday, Jan. 25
- Mini Pancakes, Apple, Juice
Thursday, Jan. 26
- Sausage Pancakes on Stick, Banana, Juice
Friday, Jan. 27
- Fruit Streusel Muffin, Mandarin Oranges, Juice
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, Jan. 23
- Chicken Nuggets w/ Italian Bread
- Hot Dog Mac & Cheese w/ Italian Bread, Salad, Corn, Peaches, Fruit
- Chef Salad, Corn, Peaches, Fruit, Italian Bread
Tuesday, Jan. 24
- Cheeseburger
- Stuffed Taco, Tater Tots, Salad, Mandarin Oranges, Fruit
- Cobb Salad, Mandarin Oranges, Fruit, Fruit Streusel Muffin
Wednesday, Jan. 25
- Chicken Patty
- Fish Patty, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Glazed Carrots, Fruit, Applesauce, Hot Roll
- Chicken Caesar Salad, Glazed Carrots, Fruit, Applesauce, Hot Roll
Thursday, Jan. 26
- Chicken Nachos w/ White Queso
- BBQ Rib on Bun, Salad, Texas Pintos, Banana Orange Mix, Fruit
- Taco Salad, Texas Pintos, Banana Orange Mix, Fruit, Cornbread
Friday, Jan. 27
- Cheese Pizza
- Corn Dog, Salad, Broccoli w. Dip, Fruit, Pineapple
- Popcorn Chicken Salad, Broccoli w/ Dip, Fruit, Pineapple, Fruit Streusel Muffin
Ava Middle and High School Lunch Menu
Monday, Jan. 23
- Chicken Nuggets w/ Italian Bread
- Hot Dog Mac & Cheese w/ Italian Bread, Salad, Corn, Peaches, Fruit
- Salad Bar, Peaches, Fruit, Italian Bread
- Calzone Bar, Salad, Corn, Peaches, Fruit
Tuesday, Jan. 24
- Bacon Cheeseburger
- Stuffed Taco, Tater Tots, Salad, Mandarin Oranges, Fruit
- Salad Bar, Mandarin Oranges, Fruit, Fruit Streusel Muffin
- Breakfast Bar, Tater Tots, Salad, Mandarin Oranges, Fruit
Wednesday, Jan. 25
- Chicken Patty/ Spicy Chicken Patty
- Fish Patty, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Glazed Carrots, Applesauce, Fruit, Hot Roll
- Salad Bar, Applesauce, Fruit, Hot Roll
- Baked Potato Bar, Glazed Carrots, Applesauce, Fruit, Hot Roll
Thursday, Jan. 26
- Chicken Nachos w/ White Queso & Spanish Rice
- BBQ Pork on Bun, Salad, Texas Pintos, Banana Orange Mix, Fruit
- Salad Bar, Banana Orange Mix, Fruit, Cornbread
- Burger Bar, Salad, Texas Pintos, Banana Orange Mix, Fruit
Friday, Jan. 27
- Cheese Pizza
- Corn Dog, Salad, Broccoli w/ Dip, Pineapple, Fruit
- Salad Bar, Pineapple, Fruit, Fruit Streusel Muffin
- South of the Border Bar w/ Spanish Rice, Salad, Broccoli w/ Dip, Pineapple, Fruit, Spanish Rice
Skyline Breakfast Menu
Monday, Jan. 23
- Waffle, Bacon, Juice, Milk
Tuesday, Jan. 24
- Cereal, Muffin, Juice, Milk
Wednesday, Jan. 25
- Egg McMuffin, Juice, Milk
Thursday, Jan. 26
- Pancake Wrap, Cheese Stick, Juice, Milk
Friday, Jan. 27
- Biscuit, Gravy, Juice, Milk
Skyline Lunch Menu
Monday, Jan. 23
- Fish Sticks, Mac & Cheese, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk
Tuesday, Jan. 24
- Nachos with Meat, Salad Bar, Fruit, Milk
Wednesday, Jan. 25
- Chicken Sandwich, Tater Tots, Broccoli, Fruit Bar, Milk
Thursday, Jan. 26
- Taco Bar, Rice, Corn, Fruit, Milk
Friday, Jan. 27
- Peanut Butter Sandwich, Carrot Sticks, Sun Chips, Fruit, Milk
Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu
Monday, Jan. 23
- Whole Grain Pancake Wrap, Syrup, Fruit, Juice, Milk
Tuesday, Jan. 24
- Scrambled Eggs, Wheat Toast w/ Jelly, Applesauce, Juice, Milk
Wednesday, Jan. 25
- Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Juice, Milk
Thursday, Jan. 26
- Sausage Patty, Whole Grain Biscuit w/ Jelly, Peaches, Juice, Milk
Friday, Jan. 27
- Cereal, Blueberry Muffin, Banana, Juice, Milk
Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu
Monday, Jan. 23
- Chicken Patty on Bun, Sliced Cheese, Pickles, Fries, Mac & Cheese, Veggies and Ranch, Peaches, Milk
Tuesday, Jan. 24
- Cheeseburger Helper, Corn, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Salad w/ Ranch Dressing, Strawberries, Milk
Wednesday, Jan. 25
- Chicken Fried Chicken Patty, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Green Beans, Whole Wheat Roll, Strawberry Jello Cake, Milk
Thursday, Jan. 26
- Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Peas, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Salad w/ Ranch Dressing, Pineapple, Milk
Friday, Jan. 27
- Chicken Nuggets, French Fries, Baked Beans, Carrots and Broccoli w/ Ranch, Applesauce, Milk