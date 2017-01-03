AHS Citizens of the Month Named For December

Ava High School Citizens of the Month for December are Brandon Johnson and Alayna Brown.

Brandon is a senior at Ava High School and the son of Reggie and Vanessa Johnson.

Brandon’s clubs and activities include: Spanish Club for two years, Pep Club for two years, football for four years, and baseball for three years.

Brandon’s special community projects include working for the Ava Animal Shelter for the last three years.

After high school Brandon plans to attend UMKC in a pre-pharmacy program in Kansas City, Mo.

Recently, Brandon received a $1,000 scholarship from the Missouri Police Chiefs’ Association.

Alayna Brown is also a senior at Ava High School. She is the daughter of Jason and Rachelle Brown.

Alayna’s clubs and activities include president of the National Honor Society and senior representative for Student Council, and Link Crew co-commissioner. Alayna is also a member of Pep Club and FCA.

Alayna’s special community service projects include holding a bake sale at home boys’ basketball games to raise money for the Angel Tree. Enough money was raised to buy gifts for two children. Alayna has also helped work the mobile food pantry, which fed about 130 families in Ava.

Alayna plans to attend a four-year university to study pre-med and get a degree in biology. After college, Alayna plans to apply to medical school and become a doctor.