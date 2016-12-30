“Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace, good will toward men,” Luke 2:14.

Sympathy to Robert Miller, on the passing of his brother, Jon, Friday.

Thursday, I went with Eileen McCoy to her dentist in Seymour.

Friday, Gary and I went to Ava to the Ava Place to visit his mother, Maxine Turner, and have Christmas dinner with them. Gary’s sister, Vicki Nokes, got to be there too. Last month she wasn’t able to be there due to a triple bypass surgery.

Saturday, Gary and I went to Ernest and Dara Strong’s home for Christmas dinner. Other guests were Ralph and Dana Brazeal, Howard and Ella Faye Mitchell, Del, Fanya and Zane Scott, Roy and Wesley Strong, Tafi Adams, Bailey Strong and Chelsey, Brayden and Lilly Lansdown, Zamber Little and Wyatt and Liviya Wharton, Tiffanee Satterfield and Zoe Shull and Steven and AnnaBelle Johnson, John, Tabitha, Stormi and Kasey Medlock and Oceanna Meile, Honie Nokes and Warren Merrifield. Cody Shanafelt was around there too. Later, Cody, Hannah and Charleigh Strong and Hunter Huff came. John and Cole Little weren’t there because they went to John’s sister, Kim Yeager’s in Bakersfield.

Wasn’t it great to go to church on Christmas morning? And to think about how excited the shepherds were, the first ones to visit baby Jesus and they went telling everyone what they saw.

Then Christmas evening I went to Murray Church to their Christmas program.

Remember, take nothing for granted. Wash your hands and say your prayers because Jesus and germs are everywhere.

Have a safe and great week.