“But the angel said to them, Do not be afraid for see I am bringing you good news of great joy for all the people, to you is born this day in the city of David a Savior who is the Messiah, the Lord,” Luke 2:10-11NRSV

Gary and I went to Ava Monday and visited his mother, Maxine Turner, at the Ava Place.

Sympathy to the families of Lyle Clinkingbeard and John Haskins.

Guests over the weekend at Ralph and Dana Brazeal’s home were Wyatt and Liviya Wharton, Zamber and Cole Little, Tiffanee Satterfield and Zoe Shull and AnnaBelle Johnson, Howard and Ella Faye Mitchell. I was down there too on Saturday.

If everyone gave smiles away through the year like they do at this time of the year and helped a stranger, what a better place this would be all year long. If the Christmas spirit would remain in the hearts of mankind, maybe wars would cease. A Christmas heart of faith and love through the years. Always seek your joy in what you give, not what you get.

I wish you and yours a Merry Christmas of good and a happy and safe weekend. Remember the ones that cannot be home this Christmas.

Happy Birthday Jesus Christ!