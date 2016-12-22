On Dec. 13, Boni called our T.O.P.S. group to order at 10:30. Seven members were present and Fontella was November best loser! Announcements included the schedule for IRD in Little Rock, AR next year, and a reminder to bring canned goods for the Food Harvest next week.

Our lesson was by Barbara, who discussed New Year’s Resolution Reality Check. There are five checks: schedule time (a weekly workout class or daily walking date); have realistic expectations (don’t attempt to lose 30 pounds in a month!!); have a support system (family, friends, and/or T.O.P.S.) know that there will be ups and downs (setbacks happen, learn to bounce back); and take responsibility for your happiness (make each day a good day, celebrate each small victory.) Barbara gave each of us a Gratitude Booklet to write down things we are grateful for. She advised us to see the good in life and to support ourselves internally.

Our Sole Survivor Game lost one member. Sorry, girl! And we discussed other contests for next year. Again, if the schools are closed for bad weather, we won’t meet either.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is a non-profit international weight loss support group open to anyone 7 years of age or older. Visitors are always welcome! The weigh-in is Tuesday mornings from 10:00 to 10:20 a.m., with the meeting from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at the Remnant Church, 941 SW 4th Ave. Contact Margaret L. at (316) 742-9941 for information or directions. General information is also available online at www.tops.org or by calling 800-932-8677.