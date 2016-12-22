In John 15:22, the passage opens with Jesus saying, “If I had not come…” Many years ago there was a Christmas card with a clergyman who had fallen asleep in his study on the front of it. The caption had read, “If Christ had not come” and the sainted clergyman was dreaming of a world without Jesus. What would that mean?

It would mean no Christmas decorations, no Christmas carols and no Christ for comfort. It would mean no churches with spires pointing to Heaven, no words of hope and eternal life to be preached over funerals and no New Testament promise. It would mean no Golden Rule, no missionaries with the message of the love of Christ, and no books about the Savior. It would be a world without I Corinthians 13:13, “And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity.” It would be a different world for sure.

For the last fifty years this world has tried to de-Christianize Christmas. To really do this would be a horror few can imagine. Even the most jaded of atheists know Christmas carols and others have confessed to praying when times are trying. For them, there would be no hope either.

The Christmas story is an old, familiar story that was prophesied more than 750 years before the baby Jesus was born (Isaiah 9:6-7). It’s a story that becomes really important when one takes into consideration what it would be like if this one birth had not occurred. All of life hinges on this one birth. Even those who profess to not believe it know the story. Somewhere deep down they know the truth, too.

The passages of the most important birth on earth can be found in Luke 1:26-35, Luke 2:1-20, and Matthew 2:1-12. Other important passages are Isaiah 9:6-7 and Revelation 1:7-8. These were the passages chosen by our pastor.

Our pastor’s sermons are on our website sweden church.com . Pastor Josh Strong can also be heard on our radio program which is on KKOZ 92.1 FM at 8:05 a.m. Sunday mornings. Better yet, come and hear Brother Josh live. We also have a Thursday evening Bible study at 7 p.m. except for the second Thursday which is our business meeting. Sweden Church is east of Ava about 10 miles on Highway 14 and then left onto 14-219 a quarter-mile. Services are at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.

Sweden Church Christmas Program will be on Christmas morning, December 25. Sunday School will be at 10 a.m. followed by the Christmas Play at 11 a.m. Everyone in invited to attend. Make this Christmas really special and be in church.