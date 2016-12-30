St. Francis Church

Since Sunday, December 25 was Christmas Day, we held no services that day, but had our annual Christmas Eve service the night before. After the austerity of the Advent season when altar flowers are not allowed and colors are royal blue, the church comes alive on Christmas with not only flowers on the altar, but also the red poinsettias flanking either side of the altar and colors are white, the color of purity. In addition, the Advent wreath is filled out with evergreens, all four candles are lit and the central Christ candle is lit as well. The altar guild had the nave beautifully decorated with Christmas green and red and a candle in every window so the building is ablaze with light representing the Light of the World, Jesus. We began the evening by singing a variety of Christmas carols led by Kip Smith at the organ, something we all look forward to every year. Then we continued with the Christmas Eve Communion service. Bishop Hartley began his sermon by noting one historical fact important to us as this is the thirtieth year in this building; the first service was the Christmas Eve service held in 1986 in what was then our new building. He went on to note that Christmas has been celebrated in Christian churches for approximately 1,680 years and has been a major festival of the Church since 336 AD, first celebrated in Rome. He went on to explain the doctrine of the incarnation, which is union in Christ of God and man, who was fully God and fully man. The Epistle for the day, Titus 2:11 explains that “The grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men” through Jesus: God came to us His creation so that we could find our way back to Him.

After the service we enjoyed coffee hour with a variety of food and much visiting and fellowship. We were glad to have our college students home with us, Lincoln Connell from the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, NY; Chandler Connell from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD; and Laura Berthold from College of the Ozarks. All are enjoying their studies and doing well.

For information on St. Francis Anglican (Traditional Episcopal) Church visit our website at stfrancisavamo.org.