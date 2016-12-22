St. Francis Church

Sunday, December 18 was the Fourth Sunday in Advent and the final Sunday of this church season, in which we anticipate the coming of Christ. Bishop Hartley’s sermon was based on the theme of, are we ready for Christmas, meaning the Christian holy day, not the secular holiday. In the Anglican/Episcopal tradition this season is double edged in that we anticipate the birth of the boy Jesus and the eventual return of Jesus the Messiah. In the Epistle for the day, Philippians 4:4 St. Paul tells us to “Rejoice in the Lord always” and care for the thing that is really important, the gift of God through Christ. In the Gospel for the day, St. John 1:19, John the Baptist informs the priests that he is not the Christ but quotes from Isaiah that he is “a voice crying in the wilderness” and we must prepare ourselves for the real Christ; God’s purpose is to return His people to Him through Jesus. In our Old Testament lesson from Jeremiah that prophet tells us that the days are coming when God will fulfull his promise through a righteous branch, that is through Jesus.

In announcements Bishop Hartley noted that we will have our annual Christmas Eve service at 7:00 p.m. next Saturday, December 24 and everyone is invited to attend. We will have congregational singing of the traditional Christmas carols followed by the Christmas Eve service. On Wednesday, December 14, I attended along with the Hartleys and Kip Smith the concert given by the Polish group, Forum Sinfonia, who were joined in two numbers by local music students including Abigail Hartley and a good crowd enjoyed a good concert.

For information on St. Francis Anglican (Traditional Episcopal) Church visit our website at stfrancisavamo.org.