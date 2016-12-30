Sunday morning service was opened with Christmas carols then prayer. Sister Joyce Erickson sang a beautiful song that she wrote.

Trae Shelton read a scripture then Kendra Shelton sang a very fitting song.

Brother Roberts brought a short, but beautiful sermon from John 3:16, Philippians 2:2-8, “The Gift that Started it All.”

On Friday, we attended the military service for my brother-in-law, Johnnie Flair. It was a beautiful service at the Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery in Springfield, Mo.

One day, Delmar and I took gifts to Derrall Jr, Dustin, Sarah, Callie and Rodney Logan.

On Saturday, we enjoyed 24 of our family, gathering at our house for Christmas dinner and gift exchange. Those attending were Gary and Bevy Moore, Tommy and Tabitha Spencer, Skyler and Avery Spencer, Raylee, Caydee and Jaycee Burton, Keith and Donna Bannister, Brentyn and Synthia Bishop (from Killeen, Texas), Shawn, Summer, Caidence and Conner Johnson, Rusty, Becky, Hailey and Maeson Carter, Ashton Kiger, Beth Stafford.

On Sunday, we went to church then came home and ate lunch then we visited with Dorothy Burton in the nursing home, later we went to visit with Jack and Barbara Breshears and while there we also visited with Teressa Nash.

Until next week, I wish everyone a very Happy New Year.