Sunday morning service was opened with songs and prayer. Brother Roberts brought the message from John 19:30, “God’s Love.” Our scripture challenge for this week is Genesis 47-50, Exodus 1-3.

Service on Christmas Day will begin at 10:00 a.m., for a shortened worship service.

Twenty-seven family members gathered in the home of Jack and Barbara Breshears on Saturday for their annual Christmas gift exchange and pizza party.

On Monday, Bevy Morre, Donna Bannister and I went to Springfield then to Nixa for my granddaughter’s 21st birthday party. It is hard to believe that Hailey Carter is now 21. Kids grow up so fast any more. I am proud of my grandkids and their accomplishments in life. Delmar and I are feeling much better after a round with the Winter flu bugs.

We send our prayers for the families of Johnnie Flair (my brother-in-law) who passed away and the Clinkingbeard and Haskins families.

I have been busy making candies and cooking in general.

Our little great grandson was attacked by a pit bull dog and after several staples and stitches, he is doing good now. It was scary for a while though.

Until next week, I wish you all a very Merry Christmas.