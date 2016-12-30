Skyline Tables Purchase of New School Buses

The Skyline R-II Board met in regular session on Wednesday December 21, 2016 with all seven members present. The consent agenda items consisting of Board minutes, bills and financial statement were presented and approved.

In old business: The Board reviewed quotes from Midwest Transit for a straight lease or lease purchase on school buses. The Board also discussed the $10,000 already spent on bus repairs this year. After careful consideration and review of the budget the Board decided to table the purchase of new buses because of budget restraints. The Board voted to set aside $3500 for the purchase of a new lawn mower.

In new business: The following program evaluations were presented and approved: Gifted Program. Policies and Regulations that were presented and approved were: Policy 2115 making a minor change in the paragraph dealing with the designation of restrooms.

In the Superintendent’s Report: Enrollment for August was 86 students in K-8th grade with 9 preschool students. School Board candidate filing will begin Dec. 12 and go through Jan. 17. Skyline has three positions that will be up for renewal. Teachers and staff will return to school on January 2 for Professional Development and the annual Intruder Training. Students will return to classes on January 3, 2017. The next regular scheduled Board meeting is January 18, 2017.