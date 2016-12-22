Sandy Church

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning and we began our 10 a.m. service with the devotional reading from John 1 with Doyle Humbyrd filling in for Sunday School Superintendent Brad Siler. Happy birthday was sung to Brianna Meile. The offertory prayer was prayed by Stan Humbyrd as he and Avery Hendrix received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. LeaAnn and Erin Crum led in songs of worship. Pastor Neal read the story of Jesus’ birth from Matthew and Luke. We were dismissed in prayer by Aaron Humbyrd.

Our 6 p.m. service began with congregational singing. Dana Meile sang. Pastor Neal ministered from Zechariah 10. We were dismissed in prayer by Stan Humbyrd.

Please join us on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. for prayer meeting and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. for Bible Study.

Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.