Red Bud News

A good morning to all our friends, neighbors and our readers. We hope everyone had a good and safe week and stayed warm over the very cold weekend. Several churches were out because of the cold, snow and ice.

We send get-well wishes to all the sick, the ones in the hospitals and the nursing homes. May you be up and about real soon.

We send greetings to every one who has a birthday at this time. Hope you have a great day with many more to come is our wish to you.

On Thursday the 15th we had our monthly dinner. There were 34 names on the guest book. Some were helpers of Connie’s and some were guests of the residents. It was our Christmas dinner. Some of the ladies of the village got together in the activity room on Wednesday to help Connie make candy for Thursday’s dinner as a treat. There was 26 residents and three guests plus some helpers. The helpers did a great job serving the meal and drink. Our hats are off to them and Connie for all she did.

On Monday the 19th, Connie Burris came and had our game day for us. We always look forward to her visit as she keeps us on our toes, no time to sit and think, but keep our mind on the things at hand. As the old saying goes, if you snooze, you lose.

Well the holidays will soon be here so I’ll sign off with this: Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and remember Jesus Is the Reason For The Season. Jesus loves you.