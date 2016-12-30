Red Bank Church

Hello everyone. I hope you had a wonderful, blessed Christmas. We were given a beautiful day to celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ our Lord. It’s not often that Christmas day comes on a Sunday. I read where most churches in our area changed their regular Sunday program and had their Christmas program during their Sunday school hour. That’s what we did at Red Bank.

The Christmas program at the Red Bank Baptist Church began at 10:30 a.m. with the congregation singing the Doxology Praise song and two Christmas hymns, led by Gary Lirley. Many participated in the program with special music, poems, readings and one whole chapter of the Christmas story, as told from the book of Luke, quoted from memory. Brother Randy brought the morning message from Luke 1: 26-35. The main emphasis of the message was found in verses 30, “And the angel said unto her, Fear not, Mary; for thou hast found favour with God.” From reading these Scriptures, Brother Randy focused on the words, “Fear not Mary.” He pointed out that Mary did show signs of fear as the angel, Gabriel, brought her this wondrous message, straight from God that she, an espoused virgin, had been chosen to bring God’s only begotten Son into the world. Like Mary, God, through His Holy Word, tells us not to be afraid. Romans 8:31, “What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us:” Paul said in Philippians 4:19, “But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.” “What time I am afraid, I will trust in thee” (Psalm 56:3). My favorite Scripture to read when I am afraid is, Psalm 23, “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want “(vs.1). “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff thy comfort me” (vs.4). We are at the brink of a new year. None of us can be sure of what may happen next. But, one thing is for sure; if we put our trust in God, our Heavenly Father, through His Son Jesus, we do not have to be afraid of what is to come; because we are a Child of God. We belong to HIM! We are HIS and He is Ours! Praise His Holy Name! To become a Child of God, read and obey the instructions found in Romans 10: 9 -10 and 13.

Many of our congregation had special family gatherings over the Christmas holidays. Pastor Randy and wife, Jenny, said that their family members gathered at their home on Christmas Eve. Jeane and Jerry Huff entertained family members Sunday evening. Gary and I asked Pam Shell to eat Christmas dinner with us, and so she did. None of our children were able to be with us during Christmas, but some may come for a visit later on, after the New Year has begun. We always have a great time together.

Gathering together to have a Christmas meal with Maxine Lirley on December 23rd was Jeane and Jerry Huff, Gary and Alice Lirley and James Lirley and his niece, Madison. We all had a great time visiting and eating great food that was prepared by the kitchen staff of Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center. Gary particularly enjoyed the Coconut Crème Pie that they served him, even though they had a good variety of pies to pick from. That’s his favorite. Actually, mine too. During the afternoon, Santa arrived at the Healthcare Center and passed out gifts to all the residents. Maxine received a good number of gifts to take back to her room. She thanks Santa and others who brought her a Christmas gift. Everyone was served cookies and punch while Santa was busy passing out gifts to the residents.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Have a Happy New Year!!