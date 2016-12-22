Hello everyone. Well, we made it through our first winter freeze. This week has its ups and downs on the weather front, but at least the temps are better than last weeks; when all we could do was to keep the heat going full blast, keep the water dripping and huddle up to stay warm.

The Red Bank Church service was not called off because of the weather, but it took a little while before everyone arrived. We did have Sunday school for those who arrived early enough. It was announced that instead of having Sunday school next Sunday, Dec. 25, the Christmas program will begin at 10:30 a.m. You are welcome to come and enjoy celebrating with us, the Birth of Jesus, our Lord and Savior. Brother Randy asked for prayer request. There were several including a baby boy with a brain infection, a man who had a tree fall on him; which broke nearly every bone in his body, and a young teenaged girl along with some other teenage children who were tragically killed in separate automobile accidents. None of these are from our neck of the woods, but it does cause one to stop and count ones blessings. They and their families are in great need of our prayers. Since our Sunday worship service was running a little late, Gary asked for special music instead of having our regular congregational singing. Eloise Hallmark and her daughter, Miranda, sang two beautiful songs that inspired us and prepared us for the morning message from God’s word.

The text for the morning message was taken from Amos: chapter 8. Brother Randy began the sermon by saying that now days we have become totally consumed with looking to the world to find happiness. We some how think that we will find true happiness through buying everything we can afford, and we are even willing to go head over heels in debt to buy things we know we can’t really afford. Of course we are not so happy when we are plagued with bill collectors. Sometimes, our lives get in such terrible shape that God has to knock us down, before we will take the time to look up and finally begin listening to Him. We need to take the time to feast upon God’s word before it is too late to salvage our torn lives. The people in Amos’ time had, likewise, pulled away from living the way God had taught them to live. God sent word to them by saying, “Hear this, you who swallow up the needy, and make the poor of the land fail.” He went on to accuse them of doing business on the Sabbath by trading for wheat and cheating people by falsifying the scales with deceit and cheating the poor out of their silver and even selling bad wheat. God’s reaction to their disobedience is found in verse 7-8, “The Lord has sworn by the pride of Jacob: surely I will never forget any of their works. Shall the land not tremble for this, and everyone mourn who dwells in it? And of it shall swell like the River, Heave and subside like the River of Egypt.” There will come a time that God will turn away from those who refuse to accept Him and obey Him. There is coming a day that as it says in verse 12, “They shall wander from sea to sea, and from north to east; they shall run to and fro, seeking the word of the Lord, but shall not find it.” Do not wait until it is too late. “Seek the Lord while he may be found. Call upon Him while He is near,” (Isaiah 55:6). One will never be truly happy until one does. Read Isaiah 55: 1-13 to understand what it takes to have a life worth living.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Stay warm. Don’t forget the reason for the Christmas season. Have a very Merry Christmas!