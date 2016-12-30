Quad Cities

12-21-16. To all the ones I meant to send cards to and ran out of time, I’m sorry and want to wish you Happy Holidays. To Eddie and Kim, I misplaced your new address and I could have got it from Anita, but kept forgetting. I thought for sure I would get my cards out early this year, but as usual, I ran behind. I had most of them addressed early, but I always want to at least write a few lines in it. As we all know, Jesus is the reason for the season. We bought a cake decorated with white frosting and a big, red poinsettia across the top. That one is for Jesus. I’m going to make a German chocolate cake for Anita and Jared’s birthdays. Also my usual, green bean casserole. These are to take to Anita and Carl’s on Saturday for our Christmas dinner and gift exchange. We drew names again so each one of us has only one present to give, but we always make completely sure we keep the real reason for what it’s all about. I always get a real warm feeling in my heart and all over when I think of little baby Jesus so long, long ago. So sweet, so precious. I love all the Christmas songs about Jesus’ birthday, but I guess I’d have to say my very favorite is The Little Drummer Boy. Back when we used to play the LP albums, I bought one of Tennessee Ernie Ford’s and one of Burl Ives’, just to get that song. Of course, I had to leave my LP’s in the farm house when I moved. Now they’re coming back in style. I also had many, many Avon bottles from when I used to sell it and I always thought they would come around to be collectables again. So many of them thrown away. Now that I’m rid of all mine, they might be collectables, maybe not. I can’t stand the smell of it is one reason I got rid of mine and the older it gets, the more it stinks.

Our mail has been coming early lately. I think there’s an extra one for the holidays.

So I better say, I trust you Jesus. Take care of yourselves and bye, bye for now.