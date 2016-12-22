Quad Cities

12-14-16. Dear friends I know and some I don’t even know.

I want to send my apprecation to my friends at the Douglas County Herald for the nice letter they wrote to me. It made me feel good and put a little pep in my step for sure. And for putting in the paper of our little reunion. There were several more people there that didn’t get in the picture. Most of them were taking pictures for the rest of us who were in the picture.

We were really saddended by the death of Bob Stephens. He was married to Walt’s daughter, Mona, and he and Walt were very close. Walt use to go by the name Bob and his relatives still call him that so when the two of them would meet up, one would say, “Hello Bob” and the other wuld say, “Hi Bob.” His wife and two daughters certainly do have our deepest sympathy. And I know the company he worked for will miss him a lot. Cancer is such a hateful thing. It takes a lot of lives.

It was twenty degrees this morning and bright sunshine, but the wind was raw and cold. It was blowing the snow all around. So we bundled up good and ventured out long enough to go shopping for some things we needed. I’m having some spasms and took the few Azo cranberry pills we both have so we got a supply of that and I hope it helps. It usually does. I just don’t want to have to go to the doctor and get more meds. I already take so many I think that’s a lot of what causes my stomach problems. I also had to pick up some more meds that I had called in and ordered. We don’t want to have to go out anymore while it’s so cold. I was surprised that it was 20 degrees this morning. The next few days are suppose to be worse with the wind chills way down below zero with no end in sight for the next two weeks anyway.

My daughter, Anita, (the only one I’ve got) is planning Christmas dinner and gift exchange the 24th, but if it’s as cold as they say, we may not be able to even go. We didn’t go last year because I had a sinus infection and didn’t feel like going. I’m going to be praying that we can go and see everyone. It’s been a long time since all of us have been together. Usually one of us is sick. We draw names now so that way each person only has to buy one gift.

We haven’t been to the Quad Cities yet this month and may not go unless it warms up some. The bright sun sure does look good shining in the window today and the other cold times in the winter, but I have to use black out drapes in the summer because the sun makes it hot in here and stays hot for a long time.

Something is wrong with the cable and I’m missing my Judge shows. My favorite is Judge Mathis. He makes everyone laugh. I still don’t understand our cable company. My bill started out at $50.00 dollars a month for my television and phone and they’ve been raising the price ever since. It’s almost up to $150.00 and no internet. It doesn’t do any good to call them. If we were getting good channels it would be different. I know I repeat myself a lot, but I’m going to get this ready to mail when Walt goes to check the mailbox.

Well, I’ll say, I trust you Jesus. Take care of yourself and bye, bye for now.