One Accord Ministry

Good morning everyone. I pray all of you had a blessed Christmas. This time of year has an affect on everyone. Some it brings out the best in them and others feel sadness. With Christmas behind us I know many are looking to the New Year. Many will be examining themselves to make worldly resolutions. They will resolve to lose weight, quit smoking, spend more time with family, and these kinds of things. Why not instead, renew your spirit? This week will begin a short teaching on spiritual renewal.

First though I want to let everyone know we were so blessed to minister at the nursing home on Christmas Eve. The residents and staff there are so amazing. They bless us every time we go. We sang several Christmas songs for them. We also sang some hymns. Then we enjoyed fellowshipping with them. This was a high point of my Christmas Eve this year.

Now let’s take a look at spiritual renewal. We should all be in constant spiritual renewal. For we all fall short and stumble. Everyday the world, the flesh, and the enemy tries to pull us to a point that our spirit gets choked or simply comfortable where we are. That’s not enough, there is way more to life. Like metal that lays around in the elements, life will tarnish or dull our spirit. It is not just individuals that need spiritual renewal, but the churches of today also.

Looking back through history we can see examples of spiritual renewal. Every time a renewal was needed it called for a renewed emphasis on God’s Word. When in the Old Testament, Judah was being choked under the reign of King Manasseh and his son, Amon. Then Amon’s son Josiah began to seek the Lord when he was 16 years old. Josiah was seeking spiritual renewal in the land. After the priest found a copy of God’s law, Josiah called the nation to repentance. Revival came because God’s Word was being obeyed. “And the king stood in his place, and made a covenant before the Lord, to walk after the Lord, and to keep his commandments, and his testimonies and his statutes, with all his heart, and with all his soul, to perform the words of the covenant which are written in this book,” 2 Chronicles 34:31.

Another historical example was during the Reformation. The Roman Catholic Church had neglected the Word. Priests were the only ones with access to the Word and most did not understand it’s content. John Wycliffe Luther translated the Bible into German. John Calvin began to preach expository sermons, explaining and applying the Word to the people of Geneva. The Reformation theme, ‘sola scriptura’, renewed God’s people.

Puritanism was a Bible movement. To the Puritans, the Bible, was in truth the most precious possession. Their deepest conviction was reverence for God means reverence for his Word. Serving God was obeying scripture. No greater insult could be offered to God than to neglect His written word. Truly serving God therefore, means prize His word, pour over it, live it, and teach it.

This week with the New Year approaching, I ask you to examine yourself and begin to strive for your own spiritual renewal. “And said unto them, Hear me, ye Levites, sanctify now yourselves, and sanctify the house of the Lord God of your fathers, and carry forth the filthiness out of the holy place,” 2 Chronicles 29:5. Confess your own sins, know the areas where you are not in God’s will and Word. As a temple of the Holy Spirit you must be cleansed from unrighteousness. Renew your covenant with God. Tell Him you truly desire to turn away from things of the world and to resist sin. Always confess Jesus as your savior. “Now be ye not stiffnecked, as your fathers were, but yield yourselves unto the Lord your God, that the fierceness of his wrath may turn away from you,” 2 Chronicles 30:8. God’s people need to have the true desire to leave sin and confess Him as Lord. You must be sincere about learning His Word and obeying it. We must obey, praise, worship and truly serve Him. Turn to Him with supplication and prayer to experience once again His grace, joy, love and compassion. Spiritual renewal comes through commitment and cleansing, and expresses itself in celebration.

So as the New Year approaches this weekend, instead of worldly resolutions, look toward spiritual renewal. We will have more on this topic next week. So until next week, be blessed by getting into God’s Word. Everything you need is in there. Study it, apply it to your life. Be ever watchful and pray.

If you need prayer, call or text: 417-543-6163. All of us with One Accord Ministries are here for you.