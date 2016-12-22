One Accord Ministry

Blessed morning everyone. I pray you are all eager for the holidays. Remember it is not going to be the gifts that are remembered as time passes, but the family time spent together that endures through everyone’s lives. I pray each and everyone will take a moment to pray for those who may be lost or alone during this time of year.

This week I want to cover four different types of people. Each of us fits at least one of these categories. Take time and figure out which you may be. Psalm 107 is a call to gratitude for the salvation of the Lord. The writer experienced redemption, and he wanted to express gratitude. He used four vivid pictures to tell about humankind’s bondage and God’s redemption.

First is the lost pilgrims, “They wandered in the wilderness in a solitary way; they found no city to dwell in. Hungry and thirsty, their soul fainted in them. Then they cried unto the Lord in their trouble, and he delivered them out of their distresses. And he led them forth by the right way, that they might go to a city of habitation. Oh that men would praise the Lord for his goodness, and for his wonderful works to the children of men! For he satisfieth the longing soul, and filleth the hungry soul with goodness,” Psalm 107:4-9. The terror of being lost. “they wandered…they found no city…their soul fainted” The picture portrays that the travelers were lost in the pitiless desert sun. They could not find their way. Many people in our world are lost like the desert travelers. They vainly search for the true life. Help for the lost was when they realized that they could not find their way, and they appealed to the Lord. “They cried unto the Lord.” When the petition for direction came, God helped. “He delivered them…He led them forth…He satisfieth…and filleth the hungry.” See the Word of God tells us exactly how to get the help we need, everyday, just call on Him.

Second is the separated prisoners, “Such as sit in darkness and in the shadow of death, being bound in affliction and iron; Because they rebelled against the words of God, and condemned the counsel of the most High: Therefore he brought down their heart with labour; they fell down, and there was none to help. Then they cried unto the Lord in their trouble, and he saved them out of their distresses. He brought them out of darkness and the shadow of death, and brake their bands in sunder. Oh that men would praise the Lord for his goodness, and for his wonderful works to the children of men! For he hath broken the gates of brass, and cut the bars of iron in sunder,” Psalm 107:10-16. The experiences of the prisoners was “darkness…shadow of death…being bound.” The people were portrayed as victims of their own moral folly. They did evil until the evil had them bound. How many times do we see people that get in to habits that end up binding them to things not of God? Daily? The release for the captives is simple really. The prisoners called on the Lord for help. “they cried unto the Lord.” God delivered the prisoners, “He brought them out of darkness and the shadow of death, and brake their band in sunder.” Call on Him and He will save and deliver you.

Third is the afflicted people, “Fools because of their transgression, and because of their iniquities are afflicted. Their soul abhorreth all manner of meat; and they draw near unto the gates of death. Then they cry unto the Lord in their trouble, and he saveth them out of their distresses. He sent his word, and healed them, and delivered them from their destructions. Oh that men would praise the Lord for his goodness, and for his wonderful works to the children of men! And let them sacrifice the sacrifices of thanksgiving, and declare his works with rejoicing,” Psalm 107:17-22. The painful experiences of the afflicted. The Jews believed that sickness came on people as a result of their sin. Here those who were afflicted because of their sin are referred to as fools. They could not eat food, and they were close to death. The healing of the afflicted. Healing for the people enslaved by illness comes from God, “they cry unto the Lord.” God healed them. “He saveth them…He healed them, and delivered them.”

Fourth and final are the sailors in a storm. “They that go down to the sea in ships, that do business in great waters; These see the works of the Lord, and his wonders in the deep. For he commandeth, and raiseth the stormy wind, which lifteth up the waves thereof. They mount up to the heaven, they go down again to the depths: their soul is melted because of trouble. They reel to and fro, and stagger like a drunken man, and are at their wit’s end. Then they cry unto the Lord in their trouble, and he bringeth them out of their distresses. He maketh the storm a calm, so that the waves thereof are still. Then are they glad because they be quiet; so he bringeth them unto their desired haven. Oh that men would praise the Lord for his goodness, and for his wonderful works to the children of men! Let them exalt him also in the congregation of the people, and praise him in the assembly of the elders,” Psalm 107:23-32. The distress of the storm. The psalmist vividly sketched the stormy seas. The sailors were at their wits’ end. The deliverance from the storm. The only alternative was to turn to the Lord. “Then they cry unto the Lord.” God brought marvelous deliverance: “He bringeth them out of their distresses…He maketh the storm a calm…He bringeth them unto their desired haven.”

Four vivid pictures depict humankind’s bondage and God’s deliverance. These pictures are true to life’s experiences. People are lost and cannot find the Lord’s way in life. They are imprisoned by evil. They are sick with tormented guilt feelings. They are caught in the storms of life. People, like the sailors, are at wits’ end. In all four situations, the people turned to the Lord. They found deliverance from their bondage. You can discover that God will rescue you from a desperate predicament.

I pray that my article provides encouragement and help to someone each week. This article is not about myself, it is an instrument for the Lord, to use His word to reach others. I am so appreciative of the opportunity to write for you each and every week.

Have a blessed holiday and of course remember that Jesus is the reason for the season. For without Christ we would not be celebrating at this time of year. It is about not only that he was born to save us, but that he also died for the same reason. He shed His blood that we might live. Give thanks and praise to Him today and every day.

If you would like information about One Accord Ministries or if you need prayer, or even just a listening ear, call or text: 417-543-6163. Until next week may you feel God’s presence in your life and situations every day.