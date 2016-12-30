Mt. Zion News

Christmas activities at Mt. Zion Bible School included caroling at the Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center at noon on Wednesday, December 14. Adam Freeman was the van driver for Dana Fourman and the high school music dept.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, December 16, students in grades 1-12, as well as, homeschoolers, enjoyed the school Christmas party. It was hosted by Linda Murray, Debbie Cox, and Pastor Bob. There were games and gifts in the gym…then to the lunch room for hot dogs and lots of “junk food!” School was dismised at 1:00 for Christmas vacation.

The funeral for Orilla Murray, who has been a part of Mt. Zion since 1962, was held at the church at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 17. Officiating ministers were Dr. Noel Scott and Rev. Bob Thompson, Jr. Music was by Kenneth and Vicky Thompson and Barbara Uhles. Honors were performed by Ava Rural Fire Dept. Following burial in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, the local church provided a meal for the family in Cardwell Cafeteria.

In the Sunday morning worship service, James Cox and Earnest Murray were the ushers. Pastor Bob and Cinda Thompson sang an a capella duet. Then she had children’s church while he preached “The Cross in Christmas (Part 3) – Wise Men Anticipate the Cross.” Matthew 1:1-12, “Where is he that is born King of the Jews? For we have seen his star in the east and are come to worship him. When Herod the king heard these things, he was troubled, and all Jerusalem with him…they presented unto him gifts; gold, frankincense and myrrh.” The Title: “King of the Jews” given at the cradle, in the court, in contempt, and on the cross. The Trouble: the birth (Herod and Jerusalem), the bother (the Jews and Jerusalem), the burden (Jesus and Jerusalem). The Treasures: the closing prayer was by J.R. Downen.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Sunday evening service. The ushers were Alex Fourman and Earnest Murray. Linda Ferguson led in prayer. Donna Haynes had the special song. Pastor Bob’s message was from Romans 14:1-6. “He that is weak in faith receive ye, but not to doubtful disputations. For one believeth that he may eat all things: another, who is weak, eateth herbs…He that regardeth the day, regardeth it unto the Lord; and he that regardeth not the day, to the Lord doth not regard it.”

At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Pastor Bob led in Christmas carols and devotions at Cardwell Cafeteria. This was followed by a Soup and Sandwich Supper. Team games and a gift exchange completed the evening’s activities.