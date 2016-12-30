Mt. Tabor Church

It was an almost spring like day, as we joined to celebrate the birth of the Savior, Sunday. We were glad for those who came out, though few in number, and for the good spirit we felt. There are those, at this time, that aren’t able to enjoy the season, for one reason or the other, we ask a special blessing on those.

Brother Raymond was with us for his last Sunday, we wish them all our best. We are praying for a pastor to come lead our church. He read Galatians 2:20, and asked the question, what did you get for Christmas, and what did you give? Jesus gives the gift that keeps on giving, not just one day a year, but daily, through the years.

We had some readings, poems and sang some traditional Christmas carols, it was a good day.

After church, Raymond and Naida had their families for Christmas dinner: Steve and Jennifer, Caitlyn and Malachi, from Joplin, Curtis Haden, Timothy, Joshua, Jennifer and baby son, Eric and Sarah Dunn, Mason and Allie, from Hurley. A good time was had by all.

Monday afternoon, Raymond and Naida visited at Thornfield with her sister, Faith Haskins, Cindy Haskins and son, Christopher.

Brother Raymond and Naida also visited Brother Justin and Jennifer Lawson, at Cornerstone Church in Mtn. Grove, where Brother Raymond was the guest speaker, Sunday night.

Jewell Elliott had her family Christmas eve, for dinner and gift exchange: James and Tammy Elliott, Ashley and Brian Wilson, Bolivar, Shaun and LeAnna Elliott, MaKayla, Logan and Nora, and Floyd and Bonita Winingham, who arrived Saturday and stayed until Wednesday. Steve and Vonda Stine were also guests with the group.

Ruth Shumate entertained in her home for family members, Sunday: Dennis, Sandy and D.J. Shumate, Theresa and Wylie, Jennifer and son, Cody.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown had family in Saturday for the noon meal. Jill and Patrick O’Neal came Thursday and stayed until Monday. They joined other family for food and gifts and fun: Doug and Kristy, Jadon and Kayley, West Plains, David and Casey Guerin and girls, Mt. Vernon.

Later, on Christmas eve, this group joined a large group of Lansdown family at the Ava Cafeteria, for a fun time of gifts, games and food. A count of 54, this year, included Robin and Ivan Chambers, able to come from Colorado.

Jadon Lansdown spent Saturday and Sunday with Ronnie and Pat, while Kayley made her yearly Christmas vacation trip, flying to Boston to spend time with her dad.

Harold and Kay Hutchison enjoyed having Harlin and Shirley Hutchison, Amy and boys, came for dinner, Christmas night. Visiting earlier in the evening was Morgan, Dylan, Destiny and Master Grant.

Danny and Kim Clements came by earlier in the week.

Kay Hutchison had several birthday calls, and well wishes, from family and friends, which were fun and enjoyable.

Harold and Kay appreciated a Merry Christmas call from Naomi and Jerry Hunnell, Springfield. Naomi was Harold’s first grade teacher, at Mt. Tabor School, many years ago.

Sunday, we wish them all our best.