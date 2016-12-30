“Remember ye not the former things, neither consider the things of old. Behold, I will do a new thing: now it shall spring forth; shall ye not know it? I will even make a way in the wilderness, and rivers in the desert,” Isaiah 43:18-19.

Thursday evening service began with singing hymns and praising the Lord. One testified of how hard their week had been and didn’t even plan on coming to church, but when they got to church they knew the Lord had been ministering to them already through the songs. Rev. Jeff had an anointed message for the church, “Jesus is the net mender!” With text from Mark 1:16-20, Mark 10:21-28, and Matthew 11:28-30. Are we trying to mend our own “nets” or letting Jesus mend them and make them perfect? Following the message invitation for prayer was given and many received prayer. The presence of the Lord was felt, it was a wonderful thing! One received deliverance and another received a healing! Praise Jesus!!!

Sunday morning service began with singing Christmas hymns and worshipping the Lord. One testified of being thankful for a roof over her head. Another testified of a grateful heart. He was thankful that Jesus had chose him, saved him, and sent him into ministry. Rev. Jeff’s message from the Lord, “The Christmas Spirit lives on the inside of us!”. With text from Luke 1:30-42 and Acts 10:38. We should have the Spirit of Christmas (which is Christ’s Spirit) year around. Following the message Rev. Jeff taught on the meaning of taking communion. Then we all took communion as a church together.

Rev. Jeff and I pray you all had a Merry Christmas. Remember to be searching for His presence and not so much the presents. Come and visit us! We are located 7 miles from Ava down Hwy. 76. We have service on Thursdays at 7 and Sunday at 11 and 6:30. Follow us on Facebook: Holy Ghost Hill Tabernacle/Real Revival Ministries. If you have any questions feel free to call Rev. Jeff at (417) 251-3198.

Be Blessed and Happy New Year! Rev. Jeff and Sister Melody Burkhart