Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center

Hello from our home on the hill! Can you believe that the year is almost over?! My has the time flown by or what? We have had quite the week up here! Sunday afternoon we were blessed with a visit from the Ava General Baptist Church. We had good holiday singing and a wonderful sermon. Monday student council came and caroled for us all, it is always such joy to see the kids. We even had cookies for them! Yorik showed up as well. Then Santa from Hospice Compassus came! That was one fun and busy early afternoon! Pictures were being taken all over the place! We slowed down the pace after lunch with a nice game of Bingo that was called by Jayma from Three Rivers Hospice. The relaxation we needed from the day. Tuesday was just as busy as Monday. Ken Thomas and friends came in and sang songs of praise. We had the Ava 4th graders visit us afterwards, they had a good treat while with us. They won the penny drive this year and joined us for sundaes and watched Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer with us. That was a sure hit. Connie can make an amazing sundae! Then they caroled up and down the halls for us. Our sweet Evelyn came in and called Bingo. Her treats are always a delight! Later that evening we had another group of kids come in from the 4-H club. We never tire of seeing the kids. Wednesday we celebrated Christmas for our Veterans’. The Carl Neiman Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution presented them with goody bags filled with cookies, military hats, and a few more things. Followed by a round of what the Bible Says. Thursday we really started amping up for the big day on Friday! We watched a classic Christmas movie while having hot cocoa and a variety of muffins with butter, honey, and jelly. Afterwards we all headed to our rooms to make sure we had everything in order for the next day. We had laid out what we were wearing for the next day. Finally Friday! Ladies were busy getting their hair done, the men were trimming up their beards. The dietary department was hard at work getting our wonderful meal prepared. Everyone else joined together to get all the tables set up and decorated. They looked so pretty when it was completed. Friends and family started coming in, we all joined in prayer, which was led by Vic Murdy, Gary Moore, and Eddy Williams. They all did such a wonderful job! We filled our bellies with good food and laughter all afternoon! As we were finishing up with our meals, Santa appeared in the halls! We were filled with joy! Connie went through with him taking a million pictures. Then he made it to the big tree! And boy did the presents come out, and more presents, and even more presents! Connie and Kaila worked hard handing out the presents as our names were called out. That my friends was a very fun filled week!

Our sympathy goes out to the family of Dennis Rominak and to the family of Winnie Schmelling, and to Rachel Bartlet’s family as well. May you all have a wonderful week and an amazing start to the new year!

With love from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center of Ava, MO.